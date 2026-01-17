The Age is reporting that Victoria is poised to lose the Australian MotoGP round over a standoff that revolves around Dorna wanting the race to take place on the Albert Park street circuit.

It is the latest twist in the uncertainty over Phillip Island’s future on the MotoGP schedule once the current agreement between Dorna and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation finishes this year.

AGPC boss Travis Auld recently told Speedcafe that negotiations with Dorna were ongoing, while indicating that the future of the event was centred around Phillip Island.

However, the report in The Age suggests that Dorna’s desire to use the same inner-city venue as the Formula 1 Grand Prix could create an unresolvable impasse.

Despite the elements of common ownership between F1 and MotoGP via Liberty Media, and MotoGP’s recent adoption of some street circuit racing, an Albert Park move is considered effectively impossible.

That is mostly due to the parklands layout of the circuit which would require different safety standards to four-wheel racing and would likely cause more environmental disruption to the Albert Park area.

Victorian government spokesperson effectively reiterated Auld’s comments to Speedcafe to The Age, confirming negotiations with Dorna about a new contract are ongoing.

The Age also spoke to Phillip Island owner Andrew Fox, who claimed that Dorna is taking “a new direction”, while scoffing at the idea of an Albert Park MotoGP race.

“I’m just the circuit hire, so I’m not involved in any of the negotiations, but Dorna is taking a new direction,” Fox told the paper.

“A street race for the MotoGP? I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.

“The Albert Park residents are already in an uproar over the Formula 1, and the run-off component for the event, if it were to be held at Albert Park, would require significant removal of vegetation – which can’t happen.”

The Age report also indicates that Dorna has been in contact with the South Australian government about a street race, should a new deal not be struck with Victoria.

That too would be unlikely, with The Bend Motorsport Park a significantly more suitable venue for MotoGP should it head to South Australia.