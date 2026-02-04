Miller was fourth fastest in the first session, 14th fastest in the second session, and on combined times 14th overall for Pramac.

The Australian’s quickest lap came during the morning, with a 1:58.252s to be 0.358s away from Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who set a 1:57.487s on his Ducati Desmosedici GP26.

Neither Miller nor Marquez improved in the second session.

Miller regularly bemoaned a lack of front end feeling in 2025. With the new-for-2026 bike, the Australian expressed some enthusiasm.

“It was a busy but decent day,” said Miller, who completed 48 laps.

“We tried a lot of different set-ups, mainly to understand the positives and negatives of each change and how everything works together — a real cause-and-effect approach.

“We also tested a few things with the electronics. Test days are always long, sometimes frustrating and sometimes rewarding, but I feel the basic package of the bike is there.

“It feels like a completely new bike, yet still very much a Yamaha. It hasn‘t lost the M1‘s turning ability and the front-end feel is pretty bloody good.

“There‘s always room to improve, but at this stage it‘s already impressive.”

Pramac teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu made his first meaningful MotoGP appearance on Tuesday.

Razgatlioglu set a 1:58.887s in the first session to be 14th fastest and then a 2:00.596s in the second session to be 21st.

On combined times, the Turkish rider was 1.869s off Marc Marquez’s best lap and 20ths of the 23 riders.

This year, the WorldSBK champion moves across to MotoGP for the toughest assignment of his career to date.

“Today I focused mainly on seat position, because in terms of feeling this is still the area that feels most different from what I was used to,” said Razgatlioglu.

“By the end of the day I also tried a higher seat and felt better: the bike was smoother under braking, the rear had more control, and I also felt more confident on the gas in some corners.

“Tomorrow I may focus more on the handlebar, which still feel a little high at the moment.

“That‘s what testing is for — understanding whether I can get the right feeling from set-ups I‘m used to, or if I need to adapt my riding style to better match this bike.”

MotoGP testing at Sepang continues on Wednesday.