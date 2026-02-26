Ultimate Diesel Tuning (UDT) is an Australian aftermarket turbo-diesel mechanical performance upgrade & custom dyno tuning company. Our performance centres have THREE fantastic locations with in-house dynos at both: Geebung in Brisbane, Dandenong in Melbourne...
|2026 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|2
|1
|259
|2
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|19
|0
|0
|259
|3
|
Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
|6
|0
|0
|238
|4
|
Anton De Pasquale
DEWALT Racing
|18
|1
|1
|197
|5
|
Brodie Kostecki
Shell V-Power Racing Team
|17
|0
|0
|186
|2026 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
|43
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|18
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
|27
|0
|0
|0
