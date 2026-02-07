Bagnaia buckled under the weight of his teammate’s success, finishing fifth in the riders’ championship – his worst season since 2020, when he was 16th in the standings.

So dominant was Marc Marquez that he sat out the final five grands prix and still won the riders’ championship.

The Italian has not been able to match the Spaniard, who won 11 of the 18 grands prix he contested.

Bagnaia’s future at Ducati is in doubt, with rumours that KTM rider Pedro Acosta will partner Marquez in 2027.

“We are more or less in the same boat. On the table in front of me, I have great opportunities and I will decide very soon,” said Bagnaia of his future.

Advertisements

Bagnaia is one of several riders poised to move as MotoGP ushers in its new engine regulations.

Factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo has been tipped to join Honda in place of either Luca Marini or Joan Mir.

The Frenchman has been tight-lipped about his riding future.

A crash on Day 1 of the Sepang test resulted in a broken finger and an early flight home meant plans to discuss the 2021 champion’s future did not happen.

“We were going to talk to Fabio at the end of this test,” said Yamaha Sporting Manager Maio Meregalli.

“Unfortunately we had to postpone the meeting. That is us to him, for sure. He is a priority for us, but in this moment I think everything is up to him.”

As for Honda, team manager Alberto Puig danced around the topic

“At this moment, I can tell you that everybody is talking to everybody,” said Puig.

“All manufacturers talk to all riders and all riders talk, so this is something at this time of year.

“It’s true that it is coming earlier, this process, but on what you say, nothing is clear.

“The only thing that is clear for Honda at this moment is that we have to support our current riders and this is what we are going to do.

“We will start the season soon and see how things go. For sure, Honda at this moment still has not defined the program for 2027.

“Of course, Fabio is a fantastic rider like many others, and at some point Honda will have to see what is the best for the team.”