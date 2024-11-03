The incident at Turn 2 began when Miller’s teammate Brad Binder made contact with Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.

Quartararo slammed into the side of Miller who fell to the ground.

Miller and his bike slid across the track and took Quartararo and Binder with them.

The Australian’s head appeared to get sandwiched between the saddle and the rear wheel.

The official MotoGP broadcast noted Miller was conscious.

Binder and Quartararo returned to the pit lane after the incident.

MotoGP reported Miller did not suffer any serious injuries but will undergo a full examination.

As the race was about to restart, Miller was pictured walking through the pit lane with his wife and another KTM crew member.

