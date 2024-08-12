Lindsay Fox of logistics group Linfox was behind the acquisition attempt, according to Motorsport.com.

Fox, who also owns the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, reportedly held talks with Gresini Racing's matriarch Nadia Padovani but the widow of the late Fausto Gresini ultimately decided not to sell the team.

Although the Gresini deal may be dead in the water, Miller's future in MotoGP might not be condemned yet.

In recent weeks, the Townsville-born rider conceded his options are slim and that his phone has not been ringing.

Officially, there are five rides unannounced. One thing is almost certain, the Idemitsu-backed Honda LCR ride will feature an Asian rider.

Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami currently has that gig but the likes of compatriot Ai Ogura and Thailand's Somkiat Chantra have been floated as alternatives.

A decision there is expected to be made before the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix on August 16-18.

Ducati's line-up is all but confirmed. The factory team will feature Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

VR46 recruit Fabio Di Giannantonio will receive a Desmosedici GP25 while his teammate Franco Morbidelli will ride a GP24.

That leaves Gresini, who have Alex Marquez locked in for 2025. Officially, the second Gresini rider hasn't been confirmed. However, Fermin Aldeguer has a Ducati contract and is expected to land there.

MotoGP newcomers Trackhouse Racing has one piece of its puzzle sorted in Raul Fernandez.

There is obvious interest in Joe Roberts. An American rider at an American team makes a lot of sense. However, nationalism might have to be put aside.

If Ogura doesn't land at Honda's satellite team, then there's every chance he could wind up at Trackhouse, according to The Race.

If there are options elsewhere for Miller, they exist at Pramac – a team he knows all too well having rode there from 2018 to 2020.

Pramac will switch from Ducati to Yamaha next year and will field an all-new rider line-up too. Jorge Martin is Aprillia-bound and Morbidelli will be a VR46 rider.

So is there a chance there for Miller? According to Motorsport.com, he met with Pramac and MotoGP commercial director Dan Rossomondo at the British Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Much like Daniel Ricciardo does in F1, Miller commands attention in MotoGP. The continued success of the Australian Grand Prix is in part down to that.

MotoGP has its commercial interests, as does Pramac – and the likable Australian could be seen as a benefit to both parties.

Reports out of Spain have Miller signed at Pramac on a one-year deal with Miguel Olivera as his teammate.

The motosan.es report cites interest in Moto2 riders but that Yamaha saw Miller's experience as being invaluable.

That report also cites Miller will have Max Bartolini as his race engineer. The pair worked closely in their two years together at the factory Ducati team in 2021 and 2022.