Martin narrowly missed out on the crown after he capitulated late in the season, handing the title to Ducati factory rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Speaking on Spanish show El Hormiguero, Martin spoke at length about the mental toll of the championship quest.

The pain of losing it ultimately prompted him to change his approach.

“Talking about it is considered taboo because it is seen as a sign of weakness,” Martin explained.

“In 2023, I was fast and I was winning, but I was not having fun.

“I was anxious and didn’t sleep at night, so I asked for help. In January I started and in the space of two months my life changed.

“I was afraid I could no longer fight for a world championship, but this work on myself gave me a hand.

“Now I can take advantage of the pressure and it’s a privilege to feel it.

“I realized that you have to live in the present and learn from the pain of the past without asking questions about the future.”

Martin achieved what no other rider before him has in the modern era, winning the MotoGP title on a satellite bike.

The former Pramac rider admitted there was an element of disappointment, however.

He hoped success would bring a factory Ducati berth, but he was snubbed in favour of then-Gresini rider Marc Marquez.

Martin will ride for the factory Aprilia team in 2025 instead.

“No one in MotoGP had ever won with a satellite bike. When Ducati decided not to promote me to the factory team, I told myself I had to do something never done before,” said Martin.

“We were 15-20 people, versus a company of 200. Each of the Pramac guys worked for ten. I think it will be remembered forever.

“My dream was to become a factory [Ducati[ rider. I wanted to stay in Borgo Panigale, but it was

not possible.

“Life sometimes presents you with challenges, and the move to Aprilia is a big step. In February we will start working as we should. I think there is potential.

“My wish is to be able to bring home more titles, having at least eight to 10 years ahead in my career.”