Qualifying was topped by Tech3 rider Pedro Acosta to become the third youngest MotoGP pole position winner in history.

If not for exceeding track limits by millimetres, Gresini’s Marc Marquez would have started the Sprint and Grand Prix from pole position.

However, he would start the 11-lap race from ninth while Acosta was joined by Baganai and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Points leader Jorge Martin had a horror qualifying, crashing out and eventually qualifying 11th for Pramac.

Vinales had a sluggish start and plummeted down the order leading Bagnaia to take the hole shot into Turn 1.

Acosta was slow away, conceding the lead and then second place to the other factory Ducati of Enea Bastianini.

The hardest chargers initially were Marquez who rose to fourth and Martin who climbed to fifth.

Acosta quickly got second place back from Bastianini and set about chasing down Bagnaia.

Acosta got back to the lead on Lap 3 at Turn 4 and began to stretch his legs. He had the race under control until three laps remaining when he fell at Turn 9.

That gave Bagnaia the lead back, Bastianini second, and Marquez third.

Bagnaia held a handy advantage over the second and third placed riders who squabbled over the silver medal.

Marquez looked to got the best of Bastianini at the Turn 10 hairpin but the Italian returned serve and passed the Spaniard back at Turn 11.

Bagnaia slowed suddenly on the last lap and looked like he might lose the lead but held on to win and clinched 12 crucial points.

With victory, Bagnaia dropped the gap to Martin down to just 15 points in the riders’ championship.

Results: Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix Sprint, Mobility Resort Motegi