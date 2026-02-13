The future of MotoGP at the iconic seaside circuit is in serious doubt, with the current contract between championship promoter Dorna and the Victorian Government up this year.

Phillip Island owner Andrew Fox noted last month that Dorna is taking “a new direction”, with a report in The Age newspaper naming Albert Park as a possible alternative.

The South Australian Government has thrown its hat in the ring, most likely for a race at The Bend, while there’s also the prospect of Australia missing out on a race entirely.

Phillip Island has been home to Australia’s annual MotoGP round since 1997, having also been the nation’s inaugural event host from 1989-90.

Rossi is an eight-time winner at the venue, with his six wins in the premier class including a 2001 thriller the resulted in the Italian clinching his first title.

“It’s a shame because Phillip Island is a piece of history of MotoGP,” said Rossi when asked about the possibility of it losing the event.

“I raced in Eastern Creek the first year and after ’97, we moved to Phillip Island. It’s a fantastic track, it’s really special, and it’s different than the other track.

“We can say that it’s a little bit like Bathurst, so it’s a great shame if they stop with Phillip Island.

“Phillip Island has a great charisma. It’s a track that you never forget, so I hope that they continue in Phillip Island.”

Rossi retired from motorcycle racing at the end of 2021 before making the switch to four wheels.

He’s in Australia this week to contest the Bathurst 12 Hour, driving a Team WRT BMW alongside Augusto Farfus and Raffaele Marciello.

It’s Rossi’s fourth consecutive appearance at the event, in which he finished second last year behind the sister WRT BMW entry.