Repsol has been a staple on the MotoGP grid since 1995, winning 15 premier class crowns.

Mick Doohan brought the brand its first world championship in 1995 beginning a golden era for the brand. Of his five consecutive MotoGP titles, four were with Repsol.

Alex Criville continued that success in 1999, becoming the first Spaniard to win the top class.

Although Valentino Rossi’s success is often associated with Yamaha, the Italian won his first three MotoGP titles with Honda in 2001, 2002, and 2003.

After Rossi defected to Yamaha and won two more titles on the trot, Honda returned to the top step with Nicky Hayden in 2006.

It would be five years before Honda and Repsol were champions again, this time with Australia’s own Casey Stoner, winning his second MotoGP title in 2011 before retiring in 2012.

Marc Marquez remains the most successful rider in the Repsol Honda era, winning all six of his titles in the famous colour scheme (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).

Repsol Honda hasn’t won a title since Marquez’s last triumph in 2019.

Marquez brought the team its last MotoGP race win in 2021 at Misano.

“After 30 years of collaboration at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Honda Racing Corporation and Repsol will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship,” Repsol said in a statement.

“Honda HRC and Repsol have enjoyed a partnership which has become synonymous with success at the highest level.

“Going beyond sponsorship, it has been a true collaboration between both companies, striving to continue as the reference in Grand Prix motorcycling.

“Debuting in 1995, the Repsol Honda Team achieved immediate success and won the premier class world championship that same year.

“The following three decades have seen the collaboration between Honda HRC and Repsol claim 15 premier class world championships, 10 premier class team championships, 183 premier class wins and 455 premier class podiums.

“Honda HRC wishes Repsol all the best in their future business and sporting ventures.”

An impending split between Honda and Repsol has long been rumoured in the wake of the Japanese manufacturer’s downturn in performance.

The loss of headline rider Marquez was a major blow to the ailing team and the oil brand took a far less prominent spot on this year’s RC213V.

In a cruel twist of fate, news of the split came on the same day that neither of its factory riders, Joan Mir and Luca Marini, contested the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix due to illness.

Honda has struggled all season with neither Mir nor Marini having scored a top 10 finish in 2024.