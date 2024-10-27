Miller surged through the field to hold a race-high third with two laps to go but was pipped at the death by fellow KTM RC16 rider Pedro Acosta with a lap and a half to go.

The Australian fought hard to retain third place after losing the spot at Turn 3 and briefly took the place back at Turn 5 but got loose and allowed the MotoGP rookie through.

Miller then lost out to VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio on the last lap, conceding fourth place at Turn 3.

The race was won by factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia against all odds.

From third, Pramac’s Jorge Martin got the hole shot into Turn 1. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo briefly shot from sixth to second but went deep into the first turn.

Martin soon had Bagnaia on his backside and at Turn 3 the race leader went wide. To Turn 4, Martin and Bagnaia went side-by-side, but the Spaniard held sway.

Miller was quick away, moving up four places on the opening lap.

The first crash came on Lap 4 when Marco Bezzecchi suffered a low side at Turn 1. Later that lap, Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli clean bowled Quartararo. For the incident, Morbidelli was dished a long lap penalty.

Martin conceded the lead on Lap 5 when he went wide at Turn 1 and dropped behind Bagnaia and fifth place starter Marc Marquez. Just behind him was KTM factory riders Brad Binder and Miller.

Morbidelli was the first to crash at Turn 8 on Lap 8 after setting the fastest lap of the race. Factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini followed suit a lap later.

Marquez showed his hand on Lap 9 with a move for the lead at the last turn, but Bagnaia got the switchback and maintained his lead. The six-time permier class champion tried again to no avail a few laps later.

😱 @MARCMARQUEZ93 COULDN'T SAVE IT! Just as he was pressuring for the win, it oomes crashing down! 💥#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/4anUYrvFFC — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 27, 2024

When he looked the most threatening, Marquez crashed out on Lap 14 at Turn 8. He tried valiantly to stop the bike from sliding out from beneath him until the wet kerb consigned him to sliding out of the podium places.

Marquez returned to the race and recovered to 12th by the chequered flag.

That promoted Martin to second and Miller to third after passing Binder before Marquez’s crash.

How close do you like it! 🤯 Awesome from both of them! 🔥#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/Pyjiu1moEF — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 27, 2024

However, Miller’s podium hopes were dashed once Tech3 rider Acosta got by Binder with five laps to go and set about chasing the Australian.

With a lap and a half remaining, Acosta passed Miller for third and on the last lap the 29-year-old conceded fourth to Bezzecchi.

All told, it was Bagnaia who blitzed the field, leading home Martin and Acosta.

With victory, Bagnaia brought the gap down to 17 points in the riders’ championship with just two grands prix and four races remaining.

MotoGP continues on November 1-3 at Sepang International Circuit for the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Results: Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix, Buriram International Circuit