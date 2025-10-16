Longhurst has donated $5000 worth of services as part of the incredible auction list for this year’s sold out Pirtek Legends night at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

Click here to make your bid

Longhurst has also generously donated a rare 1930 AJS vintage motorcycle from his personal collection to the auction.

The destination for boat owners, The Boat Works on the Gold Coast’s Coomera River is a thriving marine community propelling a staggering million dollars a day in wages.

The winning bidder of this generous boat maintenance package will receive a complimentary Haul Out & Return from the water valued at $5000.

The prize includes a three-night stay for the boat within “the resort for your boat”.

“We have a lot of boat owners who are also motorsport fans and we hope this will be a no brainer for them,” said Longhurst.

“We could not be happier with the success of The Boat Works and how it has been embraced by the local, national and international boating communities.

“This is a nice way to support Motorsport Ministries and may introduce a few more people to motorsport along the way.”

Renowned as the ultimate pit stop for vessels of all sizes, The Boat Works is the go-to facility for refits, annual maintenance, and more.

The site also hosts a number of leading yacht sales and brokerage businesses, offering convenience and top-tier services all in one location.

As the largest industrial marine facility on the Gold Coast, The Boat Works Superyacht Boatyard & Marina welcomes over 1000 people through its gates each day.

It’s not just a workplace – it’s a vibrant community.

Visitors and workers alike enjoy three themed onsite cafés, restaurants and bars, including the standout Garage 25 – a unique car and boat museum showcasing the Longhurst family’s private collection of vintage and retro cars, bikes and boats.

Motorsport Ministries’ boss Rev Steve Peach praised Longhurst’s generosity.

“Tony has been a standout in his support for the Pirtek Legends Night from the minute we told him about the inaugural event last year,” said Peach.

“He donated $10,000 cash to kick off our direct on-line donations last year and has stepped that up with the donation of the fantastic AJS motorcycle and The Boat Works package.

“Motorsport Ministries could not be more grateful for his generous support.”

As well as The Boat Works package and the AJS motorcycle there will also be the chance to wave the chequered flag on the Gold Coast’s Sunday race, purchase an original Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019 and a chequered signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era.

There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a six-person dinner with AFL playing and coaching great Chris Scott, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.