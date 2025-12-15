The #66 Johor Motorsports Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R was running third in the opening half hour of Sunday’s 4 Hours of Sepang when Shahin lost control exiting the third turn.

It was one of several incidents within the space of a minute, as rain lashed the circuit while the entire field was on slick tyres.

The first incident captured by cameras involved the #70 Vector Sport RLR Oreca, which went off on its own accord in the hands of LMP2 driver Dan Schneider.

Then the #6 United Autosports entry followed suit, another LMP2 car in the hands of Phil Fayer. Both cars collided with the inside Armco barrier.

Moments later, Shahin went off. Despite yellow flags waving, the #10 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R slid off and smashed the nose of the stranded Corvette.

And the carnage continued. The sole United Autosports McLaren 720S spun and narrowly avoided going off the road, but the same couldn’t be said for the #34 Racing Team Turkey Corvette that slid off and clipped the rear of Shahin’s beached car.

That brought an early end to Shahin’s day, along with that of co-drivers Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Alexander Sims.

There was not a lot to write home about across the two races at the 4 Hours of Sepang for the Australian and New Zealand contingent.

Griffin Peebles was 11th for DKR Engineering in the first race, and fell short of the podium in the second race with fourth place alongside Mattias Beche and Alexander Mattschull.

Nick Cassidy finished 14th and 12th across the two races with Inter Europol Competition alongside IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel and Georgios Kolovos.

Martin Berry claimed seventh and 14th in the Earl Bamber Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage with Jamie Day and Matisse Lismont.

Jordan Love was ninth and 12th in the #99 Johor Motorsports Racing Corvette he shared with Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Ben Green.

Before Shahin’s Sunday crash, he wound up 16th in Saturday’s race.

The Asian Le Mans Series returns at Dubai Autodrome on January 31-February 1 for the 4 Hours of Dubai. The series concludes with the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit on February 7-8.