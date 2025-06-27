Supercars and the Bathurst Regional Council have announced the signing of a deal that will see the event continued for “at least another decade”.

Next year’s event will mark the 10th anniversary since Supercars took hold of the event.

This year, Meguiar’s joined as the naming rights sponsor of the event on a long-term deal.

“I want to thank Bathurst Regional Council for their partnership with the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour extending our agreement long-term,” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“We’ve seen significant growth of the event since our relationship commenced in 2016 as it has become one of the top GT racing events on the planet.

“Bathurst and The Mountain are iconic globally and we have also been able to showcase the city, region and the entire state of New South Wales to the world via the race.

“Having a long-term commitment on both sides to continue our joint venture moving forward is exciting for both parties.”

Ben Fry, acting Bathurst mayor, hailed the announcement a win for the Bathurst Regional Council and the area.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is always the first cab off the GT rank and a shot of economic espresso for Bathurst after the January go-slow,” said Fry.

“Mount Panorama isn’t a postcard; it’s a global benchmark.

“Every factory team that lands here spends dollars in town, firms our iconic status and writes Bathurst in the same breath as Spa and Suzuka.

“The extension of our joint-venture deal isn’t just paperwork; it’s the starter button on another decade of certainty.

“Bathurst brings the mountain, Supercars brings the grid, and together we’ll keep this race roaring and local tills ringing.”

A date for the 2026 edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour is set to be announced on Friday at the 24 Hours of Spa.

Ticket details, including camping and corporate hospitality opportunities, will be announced in due course.