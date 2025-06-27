The new one-make series will feature a field of factory-built Ford Mustang Dark Horse R race cars.

Ford describes the Mustang Dark Horse R as a “turnkey racer is designed for competition, offering impressive performance and durability straight out of the box.”

James Stewart and Jo Higson of Driving Solutions will be charged with running the series with Liam Curkpatrick as the category manager.

Mustang Cup Australia will feature at six rounds on the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Ford foreshadowed plans for the Mustang Cup to make its Down Under debut, and now that has been ratified by Motorsport Australia and the Australian Motor Racing Commission.

The Mustang Cup is a popular series in the United States, racing on the IMSA SportsCar Championship support card.

At the 24 hours of Le Mans, Supercars co-driver Cameron McLeod won the double-header weekend, which was noted by Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook.

“The Mustang Dark Horse R was designed to be a turnkey race car to provide a thrilling, accessible, and competitive platform for drivers. Seeing it embraced by our team in Australia and set to form a new national championship is fantastic, said Rushbrook.

“The success of Cameron McLeod at Le Mans showed the world what talented young drivers can do in this car, and bringing that level of competition to Australia is a vital addition to the global Mustang racing ecosystem.”

Stewart said the new series would be a popular addition to the Australian motor racing landscape.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with Ford Performance to bring Mustang Cup Australia to life,” said Stewart.

“The Mustang Dark Horse R is a spectacular race car, and we believe a one-make series featuring this machine will be a huge drawcard for Australian drivers and fans.

“Our aim is to build a professional, competitive, and accessible series that provides a fantastic opportunity for young drivers to hone their skills, and for experience drivers to enjoy racing a high-performance and market-relevant race car.

“We look forward to working hard to make this series a roaring success.”

Ford Australia president and chief executive officer Andrew Birkic said the series would act as a key stepping stone for aspiring drivers.

“Mustang holds a special place in the hearts of Australians, and a dedicated one-make series featuring the Dark Horse R is a natural and incredibly exciting fit for our market,” said Birkic.

“This new championship provides a clear pathway for aspiring drivers and adds another thrilling dimension to the Mustang’s legendary racing heritage down under.

“We can’t wait for 2026 to see these incredible cars battling it out on tracks all over Australia.”

Driving Solutions has opened expressions of interest for prospective competitors HERE.