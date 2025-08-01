The FIA has branded FREC an “all-new championship” that will debut the new car dubbed ‘FR Gen2’ in 2026.

The FIA will provide sporting, technical, and safety activities with support from ACI who will be charged with the championship’s strategy.

ACI led the championship’s predecessor, Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine Certified by FIA (FRECA).

“The successful partnership contributed significantly to the series’ growth over recent years,” the FIA said in a statement.

“This collaboration will provide a solid foundation for achieving sporting excellence, ensuring technical equity, and fostering long-term growth.

“Both parties have agreed on the key terms through a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding and will be finalising the long-form agreement and the strategic plan in the near future.”

The FIA said the transition from FRECA to FREC will see a complete reset of the technical and sporting package.

FREC will become the first championship to adopt a second-generation Formula Regional chassis.

The FIA said other regional championships around the world would have their own roadmap towards second-generation machinery.

“This project will create a stronger, better-supported environment for young drivers,” said

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“With the full support of the FIA regions and a vision of clear progression, we are taking an important step in future-proofing the junior single-seater pyramid. Ensuring accessibility, international credibility, and cost efficiency is at the core of this initiative.”

General Tullio Del Sette, special commissioner of the ACI, said: “With the official entry of the Formula Regional European Championship into the FIA series, the Italian Federation reaffirms its leading role in the development of international motorsport.

“This is a prestigious recognition of the work carried out by ACI and the effectiveness of our organisational model.

“This step up in category enhances the value of the series on a global scale, offering drivers a technical and sporting context comparable to that of higher-level championships, while also contributing to the development of future champions.”

FRECA made its debut in 2019, succeeding Formula Renault Eurocup. Its champions include Kimi Antonelli and other graduates to have reached Formula 1 include Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Formula Regional sits above Formula 4 competitions and below the FIA Formula 3 Championship, which supports the FIA Formula 2 Championship and Formula 1.