Former McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu topped Practice 1 for M2 Competition on a 1:30.047s, just 0.001s ahead of Hitech TGR driver Kanato Le. Wood, meanwhile, wound up third and meagre 0.003s away.

Australia’s James Wharton improved on Thursday’s test, ending up fifth for HMD Motorsports/TJ Speed behind Hitech’s Jin Nakamura.

The morning’s session was punctuated by a spin for Red Bull junior Ernesto Rivera, who took out a styrofoam sponsorship hoarding at the Double B turns.

Wood controlled Practice 2 with a 1:30.234s, putting 0.042s on Nakamura. Le was third, Ugochukwu fourth, and Freddie Slater fifth.

Practice 3 was when the quickest time came, however. Wood clocked a 1:29.764s on his final flying lap.

He stood as the only driver in the 1m29s bracket. Slater continued to improve, going second-fastest with a 1:30.051s to end the day 0.287s off Wood. Nakamura, Louis Sharp, and Wharton completed the top five.

World Rally Championship winner Kalle Rovanpera set his best lap early in the day with a 1:30.782s in Practice 1. That was only good enough to go 13th, and he slid to 18th and 17th in the final two sessions.

Qualifying gets underway at 7:30am AEDT on Saturday. That will be followed by Race 1 at 10am AEDT and Race 2 at 1:12pm AEDT.

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Practice 1

Pos Num Driver Lap Diff Laps Best Lap 1 4 Ugo Ugochukwu 1:30.047 0 8 8 2 19 Kanato Le 1:30.048 0.001 8 7 3 40 Ryan Wood 1:30.050 0.003 8 8 4 12 Jin Nakamura 1:30.242 0.195 8 7 5 13 James Wharton 1:30.349 0.302 5 5 6 3 Zack Scoular 1:30.408 0.361 8 5 7 21 Yevan David 1:30.428 0.381 8 5 8 11 Louis Sharp 1:30.430 0.383 8 8 9 27 Freddie Slater 1:30.481 0.434 8 5 10 5 Yuanpu Cui 1:30.529 0.482 8 6 11 22 Sebastian Manson 1:30.622 0.575 6 6 12 24 Ernesto Rivera 1:30.724 0.677 8 7 13 69 Kalle Rovanpera 1:30.782 0.735 8 8 14 14 Cooper Shipman 1:30.883 0.836 8 8 15 52 Nolan Allaer 1:31.111 1.064 8 7 16 41 Ricardo Baptista 1:31.389 1.342 8 8 17 50 Jack Taylor 1:31.506 1.459 8 7 18 8 Trevor LaTourrette 1:33.276 3.229 7 7 19 33 Fionn McLaughlin 1:40.748 10.701 2 2

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Practice 2

Pos Num Driver Lap Diff Laps Best Lap 1 40 Ryan Wood 1:30.234 0 15 13 2 12 Jin Nakamura 1:30.276 0.042 10 9 3 19 Kanato Le 1:30.323 0.089 10 8 4 4 Ugo Ugochukwu 1:30.409 0.175 12 11 5 27 Freddie Slater 1:30.422 0.188 12 11 6 33 Fionn McLaughlin 1:30.511 0.277 14 11 7 21 Yevan David 1:30.602 0.368 11 7 8 22 Sebastian Manson 1:30.610 0.376 12 12 9 13 James Wharton 1:30.752 0.518 12 9 10 52 Nolan Allaer 1:30.768 0.534 12 10 11 14 Cooper Shipman 1:30.798 0.564 11 8 12 3 Zack Scoular 1:30.855 0.621 15 7 13 50 Jack Taylor 1:30.882 0.648 11 11 14 5 Yuanpu Cui 1:30.938 0.704 14 13 15 24 Ernesto Rivera 1:30.963 0.729 4 3 16 11 Louis Sharp 1:31.058 0.824 14 11 17 41 Ricardo Baptista 1:31.191 0.957 13 10 18 69 Kalle Rovanpera 1:31.369 1.135 14 9 19 8 Trevor LaTourrette 1:32.835 2.601 12 8

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Practice 3