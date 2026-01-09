Former McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu topped Practice 1 for M2 Competition on a 1:30.047s, just 0.001s ahead of Hitech TGR driver Kanato Le. Wood, meanwhile, wound up third and meagre 0.003s away.
Australia’s James Wharton improved on Thursday’s test, ending up fifth for HMD Motorsports/TJ Speed behind Hitech’s Jin Nakamura.
The morning’s session was punctuated by a spin for Red Bull junior Ernesto Rivera, who took out a styrofoam sponsorship hoarding at the Double B turns.
Wood controlled Practice 2 with a 1:30.234s, putting 0.042s on Nakamura. Le was third, Ugochukwu fourth, and Freddie Slater fifth.
Practice 3 was when the quickest time came, however. Wood clocked a 1:29.764s on his final flying lap.
He stood as the only driver in the 1m29s bracket. Slater continued to improve, going second-fastest with a 1:30.051s to end the day 0.287s off Wood. Nakamura, Louis Sharp, and Wharton completed the top five.
World Rally Championship winner Kalle Rovanpera set his best lap early in the day with a 1:30.782s in Practice 1. That was only good enough to go 13th, and he slid to 18th and 17th in the final two sessions.
Qualifying gets underway at 7:30am AEDT on Saturday. That will be followed by Race 1 at 10am AEDT and Race 2 at 1:12pm AEDT.
Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|4
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|1:30.047
|0
|8
|8
|2
|19
|Kanato Le
|1:30.048
|0.001
|8
|7
|3
|40
|Ryan Wood
|1:30.050
|0.003
|8
|8
|4
|12
|Jin Nakamura
|1:30.242
|0.195
|8
|7
|5
|13
|James Wharton
|1:30.349
|0.302
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Zack Scoular
|1:30.408
|0.361
|8
|5
|7
|21
|Yevan David
|1:30.428
|0.381
|8
|5
|8
|11
|Louis Sharp
|1:30.430
|0.383
|8
|8
|9
|27
|Freddie Slater
|1:30.481
|0.434
|8
|5
|10
|5
|Yuanpu Cui
|1:30.529
|0.482
|8
|6
|11
|22
|Sebastian Manson
|1:30.622
|0.575
|6
|6
|12
|24
|Ernesto Rivera
|1:30.724
|0.677
|8
|7
|13
|69
|Kalle Rovanpera
|1:30.782
|0.735
|8
|8
|14
|14
|Cooper Shipman
|1:30.883
|0.836
|8
|8
|15
|52
|Nolan Allaer
|1:31.111
|1.064
|8
|7
|16
|41
|Ricardo Baptista
|1:31.389
|1.342
|8
|8
|17
|50
|Jack Taylor
|1:31.506
|1.459
|8
|7
|18
|8
|Trevor LaTourrette
|1:33.276
|3.229
|7
|7
|19
|33
|Fionn McLaughlin
|1:40.748
|10.701
|2
|2
Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|40
|Ryan Wood
|1:30.234
|0
|15
|13
|2
|12
|Jin Nakamura
|1:30.276
|0.042
|10
|9
|3
|19
|Kanato Le
|1:30.323
|0.089
|10
|8
|4
|4
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|1:30.409
|0.175
|12
|11
|5
|27
|Freddie Slater
|1:30.422
|0.188
|12
|11
|6
|33
|Fionn McLaughlin
|1:30.511
|0.277
|14
|11
|7
|21
|Yevan David
|1:30.602
|0.368
|11
|7
|8
|22
|Sebastian Manson
|1:30.610
|0.376
|12
|12
|9
|13
|James Wharton
|1:30.752
|0.518
|12
|9
|10
|52
|Nolan Allaer
|1:30.768
|0.534
|12
|10
|11
|14
|Cooper Shipman
|1:30.798
|0.564
|11
|8
|12
|3
|Zack Scoular
|1:30.855
|0.621
|15
|7
|13
|50
|Jack Taylor
|1:30.882
|0.648
|11
|11
|14
|5
|Yuanpu Cui
|1:30.938
|0.704
|14
|13
|15
|24
|Ernesto Rivera
|1:30.963
|0.729
|4
|3
|16
|11
|Louis Sharp
|1:31.058
|0.824
|14
|11
|17
|41
|Ricardo Baptista
|1:31.191
|0.957
|13
|10
|18
|69
|Kalle Rovanpera
|1:31.369
|1.135
|14
|9
|19
|8
|Trevor LaTourrette
|1:32.835
|2.601
|12
|8
Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Practice 3
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|40
|Ryan Wood
|1:29.764
|0
|15
|14
|2
|27
|Freddie Slater
|1:30.051
|0.287
|9
|8
|3
|12
|Jin Nakamura
|1:30.190
|0.426
|9
|6
|4
|11
|Louis Sharp
|1:30.201
|0.437
|13
|13
|5
|13
|James Wharton
|1:30.243
|0.479
|15
|14
|6
|24
|Ernesto Rivera
|1:30.305
|0.541
|14
|14
|7
|4
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|1:30.323
|0.559
|11
|7
|8
|5
|Yuanpu Cui
|1:30.451
|0.687
|14
|14
|9
|3
|Zack Scoular
|1:30.456
|0.692
|13
|12
|10
|19
|Kanato Le
|1:30.582
|0.818
|9
|5
|11
|21
|Yevan David
|1:30.679
|0.915
|13
|13
|12
|33
|Fionn McLaughlin
|1:30.741
|0.977
|10
|9
|13
|52
|Nolan Allaer
|1:30.811
|1.047
|14
|14
|14
|22
|Sebastian Manson
|1:30.814
|1.050
|14
|11
|15
|50
|Jack Taylor
|1:30.963
|1.199
|14
|13
|16
|41
|Ricardo Baptista
|1:31.100
|1.336
|14
|11
|17
|69
|Kalle Rovanpera
|1:31.112
|1.348
|13
|8
|18
|14
|Cooper Shipman
|1:31.318
|1.554
|14
|12
|19
|8
|Trevor LaTourrette
|1:33.034
|3.270
|14
|6
