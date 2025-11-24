The Swedish team will design and build the car for the Chinese manufacturer for its entry in the global TCR competition.

Geely owns multiple brands, including Volvo, Lotus, Zeekr, Proton, and Lynk & Co.

Cyan Racing is most well known for its collaborations with Volvo, with more than three decades building various touring cars.

Over the past decade, Cyan Racing has raced with Polestar, Lynk & Co., and soon Cherry with its Preface model.

“Today marks a key milestone for Cyan Racing and we are delighted to evolve our successful and longstanding cooperation with Geely,” said Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing.

“The fact that we will start our 30th consecutive year of automotive manufacturer cooperation is deeply motivating for all members of Cyan Racing, as we embark the journey with Geely to once again challenge the world’s best in touring car racing.”

Cyan Racing won the 2025 FIA TCR World Tour with French driver Yann Ehrlacher.

“This is a thoroughly inspiring and challenging project to tackle, adding to Cyan Racing’s proud history of successful in-house developed race cars such as the Volvo S60 TC1,” said Fredrik Wahlén, CEO and team manager of Cyan Racing.

“We have already started design and construction of the new Geely Preface TCR race car at our headquarters in Sweden.

“We have a tight schedule which is proceeding according to plan and our aim is for the first Geely Preface TCR to make its track debut at the beginning of the new year.”

The car is expected to debut early next year and compete in the 2026 FIA TCR World Tour. Drivers will be announced in due course.