The GMR-001 is the work of Genesis Magma Racing and is built to the LMDh rules, allowing it to compete in the major sports car championships.

The team is set to enter WEC in 2026 and IMSA in 2027, opening the door to potentially win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona.

Genesis is a subsidiary of Korean manufacturer Hyundai and has six-time Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx as its ambassador.

On Wednesday, the team revealed a full-scale model of its prototype as well as the first livery and race suits ahead of the New York International Auto Show.

The full technical specifications of the Hypercar have not yet been revealed. In any case, the car will feature a hybrid, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

“The GMR-001 Hypercar, like every race car, is a sculpture designed by the constraints of efficiency and performance – combined with the design DNA of Genesis – the brand with the Two Lines,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis.

“The livery is an orchestration of the tension and balance of the distinctly Korean character of the brand with gradients from Magma orange to dark red, emphasising the high temperature of the powertrain.

“And the colour gradients from light to dark of the Magma writing in Hangeul is an optical doppler effect that expresses the glorious sound of the V8 Twin Turbo engine in motion.”

Genesis Magma Racing has established a partnership with Oreca Motorsport.

Ex-Alpine Formula 1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul, who heads up the Hyundai team in the FIA World Rally Championship, will steer the Hypercar program.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Genesis Magma Racing as we unveil the GMR-001

Hypercar, along with our striking livery and race suits,” said Abiteboul.

“As we gear up for our 2026 WEC and 2027 IMSA campaigns, we are not merely assembling a race team; we are forging a legacy.

“Each day brings us one step closer to realising the full potential of Genesis in the world of motorsports.”

So far, the team has confirmed Pipo Derani and Andre Lotterer as its drivers.

“Putting on the race suit made me realise how exciting this opportunity is,” said Lotterer.

“This suit is more than just a uniform; it shows Genesis’ commitment to great design and performance. You can feel the pride in every detail.

“Competing for Genesis Magma Racing is a real honour, and I can’t wait to push the GMR-001 Hypercar to its limits at famous tracks like Le Mans, Daytona, and more.”