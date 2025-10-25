The pile-up occurred on the second lap out of the first chicane where Lockie Bloxsom had contact with the tyre barrier and was out of control when hit by Caleb Sumich.

Oscar Targett subsequently had nowhere to go.

Approximately 10 cars became involved as Matt Belford was sandwiched on the right-hand side of the circuit and was hit by Brett Boulton, whose Porsche ran over the top of his Pro-Am rival.

The track was blocked with 14 of the 24 in the race unable to continue, either damaged or simply left stranded at the back with no way through the carnage.

Two-time winner and second in the series Harri Jones started at the rear of the field and was among those who managed to stop without damage.

Another was the Pro-Am points leader, Rodney Jane.

Due to time constraints, the race, the first of Round 7 of the series, was abandoned.