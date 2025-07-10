2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed schedule (all times AEST)
5:30pm – Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
6:00pm – Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
6:10pm – Batch 1: The Winning Formula
6:55pm – Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
7:40pm – Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
8:30pm – Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
9:20pm – Batch 6: Supercar Run
10:20pm – Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
11:10pm – Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
11:55pm – Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
12:45am – Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
1:35am – Batch 6: Supercar Run
2:35am – Manufacturer Experiential Run 4
3:15am – Hillclimb closes
