2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed schedule (all times AEST)

5:30pm – Manufacturer Experiential Run 1

6:00pm – Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens

6:10pm – Batch 1: The Winning Formula

6:55pm – Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes

7:40pm – Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions

8:30pm – Manufacturer Experiential Run 2

9:20pm – Batch 6: Supercar Run

10:20pm – Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs

11:10pm – Manufacturer Experiential Run 3

11:55pm – Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes

12:45am – Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers

1:35am – Batch 6: Supercar Run

2:35am – Manufacturer Experiential Run 4

3:15am – Hillclimb closes

CLICK HERE for the full Goodwood Festival of Speed entry list.