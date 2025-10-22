Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Murphy will join compatriot Grant Aitken in an Audi R8 LMS GT4 at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park on October 31-November 2 as part of the Monochrome GT4 Australia season finale.

It’s the first competitive circuit racing start for Murphy in more than a year. His last race was at Mount Panorama as part of the Heritage Revival during the 2024 Bathurst 1000 in a Perkins Engineering-built Group A-spec Holden VN Commodore.

Earlier this year, Murphy competed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the 2003 Bathurst 24 Hour-winning Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Monaro 427C.

Murphy is no stranger to GT racing, having raced various GT3 cars in Australia and New Zealand. However, the upcoming Hampton Downs meeting will be the first time he has raced in Monochrome GT4 Australia.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Murphy.

“Racing with Grant, who is a mate, will be fun and the idea is to go out there and enjoy it.

“Just having this style of International motorsport coming to New Zealand is a big thing, it’s really positive and hopefully flows on to the sport here in the longer term.

“I’ve driven a few GT4 cars over the journey and they’re good things.

“The series has been very strong this year, it looks great. There are good battles everywhere you look and the depth of the field is great.

“I love the international circuit at Hampton Downs so that just adds to it all; it’s a fantastic circuit and really enjoyable to drive.

“Hopefully it’s an enjoyable weekend with a good field and some laughs and we can have a bit of a crack at the same time.”

Aitken is a New Zealand motorsport stalwart, having raced for more than 50 years in circuit racing and rally.

He was also one of the founding members of Highlands Motorsport Park and was the architect of the famous Race to the Sky – New Zealand’s own Pike Peak-style hillclimb.

Aitken said he was stoked to have Murphy accept his offer to come race.

“Having invited Greg to join me in the Audi for the series, I am immensely flattered that he has agreed,” said Aitken.

“I am finding the one-hour races pretty tough nowadays, so to have Greg share the drive with me is fantastic.

“Besides, we race with the same philosophy, looking after the equipment and being there at the end.”

A bumper field is expected for the GT4 season finale, which will feature several local entries.

Much like Australia, GT4 racing has grown exponentially in New Zealand in recent years thanks to the GT New Zealand Championship.