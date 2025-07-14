Race 2 of the weekend began with the Johor Motorsports Racing JMR Corvette C8.R pair of Ben Green and Jordan Love on the front row.

Love was slow away initially and conceded second spot to the #87 Origine Motorsport Porsche 911 of Leo Ye.

The top three remained unchanged until the pit stops. Green handed his car over to Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Ye to Bob Yuan, and Love to Prince Abu Bakar.

With no success penalty, the #99 Corvette maintained its lead while the sister #66 car dropped from third to fourth.

The biggest mover was the #2 Climax Racing Mercedes-AMG of Mike Zhou and Ralf Aron, who surged to second while the #4 Origine Motorsport Porsche rose to third.

Then, with 13 minutes to go, an enormous crash on the front straight brought proceedings to a halt.

The #16 Uno Racing Team Audi R8 rear-ended the #911 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 when it appeared to brake entering the pits.

Contact speared the Porsche into the Armco barrier and the Audi followed suit, hitting the pit entry. The race was neutralised and brought under control of the Safety Car.

What followed were wild scenes.

Prince Jefri Ibrahim led the field to green with Zhou in tow. The #4 Origine Motorsport Porsche pipped the #2 Climax Racing Mercedes-AMG into Turn 1. However, just a few turns later, Zhou lost control into Turn 4 and took out the second-placed Wei Lu.

That gifted the other Origine Motorsport Porsche of Ye and Yuan in the #87 second place while Love and Prince Abu Bakar snagged third.

Love looked like he was on course for back-to-back third place finishes until the final turn.

The #66 Corvette spent less than a minute in third place, however. The #89 Team KRC BMW M4 lunged Prince Abu Bakar and sent it spinning.

Ojeda’s co-driver Cao was there to pick up the scraps and stole third place while the Love/Ibrahim Corvette limped home to 22nd.

In the space of a lap, Ojeda and Cao in the #31 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG shot from sixth to the podium.

RACE 2 WINNER Delight and despair for JMR! Jefri and Green score their second win in three races while Abu and Love get turned around at the final corner.

Ojeda’s podium came a day after finishing 10th a day earlier in Race 1.

Despite missing out on Sunday’s podium, Love was happy to end the weekend with one in the bag from Saturday.

“I was super-happy to come away with my first podium in Saturday’s race,” he said.

“Prince Abu Bakar had a huge battle in his first stint and he showed some awesome racecraft.

“It was super-special to get a good result, and to lock out the front row of the grid for Sunday’s race. It was a huge credit to the team; the car was a jet all weekend.”

GT World Challenge Asia continues its season on August 29-31 at Okayama International Circuit.