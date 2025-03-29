Ojeda will race in Australia and Asia, both behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The young Aussie has already been confirmed to race with Paul Lucchitti at Tigani Motorsport and has now confirmed his place at Craft-Bamboo Racing.

The Sydneysider will join Cao Qi in GT World Challenge Asia, piloting the #31 entry.

Ojeda and Cao will be joined by Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang and a yet-to-be-announced co-driver in the #77 car.

It marks a step up for Ojeda, having raced in the lesser-known Super Taikyu endurance series in Japan last year.

Ojeda will begin his season in earnest at Phillip Island on April 4-6 before heading to Sepang on April 11-13.

The Australian will also race at Mandalika in Indonesia, Buriram in Thailand, Fuji and Okayama in Japan, and the streets of Beijing in China.

“It is fantastic to be joining with Craft-Bamboo Racing and Cao Qi for this season of GTWC Asia,” said Ojeda.

“I’ve had the opportunity to race with CBR in a range of different events and series so it’s great to go racing with familiar faces in the garage.

“I’m looking forward to working with Qi and helping his development throughout the season and supporting his challenge for the championship.

“Additionally, it is awesome to continue working with my fellow Australian Matt Harvey, we have great engineer/driver relations and get to work together across a range of championships and events this season and that will add to the performance of our efforts.”

Driver turned team director Darryl O’Young said Craft-Bamboo Racing hailed Ojeda an “exciting young talent”.

“I am really excited to announce our two-car entry for the 2025 GT World Challenge Asia season,” he said.

“We are very happy to welcome Cao Qi back again for this year and to have him joined in the #31 Pro-Am entry by Jayden Ojeda, who is a very exciting young talent coming up the AMG ranks.

“This year we are also returning to the Silver class with the #77 entry and welcoming Alex Liang back to the team – he is coming over to our GTWC Asia line-up from our Super Taikyu program, and we look forward to announcing our line -up very shortly for the #77.

“We are really excited to be back competing in the Silver class – the last time we did so was in 2019. Overall, we hope to take a big step forward this year; it was a tough season for us in 2024 so we are looking to turn things around and have a strong season ahead.”