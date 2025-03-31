A swathe of cars have arrived in Australia ahead of the new season, which will feature eight different brands.
Mercedes and BMW are the most well-represented with seven cars apiece, just ahead of McLaren with five cars.
Toyota, Porsche, Ford, Ginetta, and Audi also feature. Toyota has the fewest cars with just two GR Supras – one driven by Tony Quinn.
Other notable names on the grid include Grant Denyer in a McLaren, Lochie Dalton in a Mercedes, Nathan Morcom in a McLaren, Aaron Seton in a Ford, and Jarrod Hughes in a Mercedes.
Supercars wildcard Cameron Crick will race a Ford while Super2 Series regular Nash Morris will get behind the wheel of a Porsche.
“Very few national categories in Australia have more than 30 entries at rounds, so to have that many in what is effectively our second solo season is a remarkable achievement,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.
“A lot of effort has gone in behind the scenes to build this category, and it’s fantastic to see that work paying off as there is lots of excitement building from so many drivers and teams who are getting behind the series.
“The most impressive thing about this entry list, though, is diversity—not just from a manufacturer’s point of view, but from the driving list too.
“All three classes have good numbers entered and a range of talent, so it should be fascinating to see what transpires over the course of the season.
“We are extremely proud of this, and I am sure the fans will be highly entertained at every round of the Shannons SpeedSeries watching these crews put on a show for all.”
Monochrome GT4 Australia gets underway at Phillip Island on April 4-6.
Entry List: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Phillip Island
|Num
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Make/Model
|Class
|3
|Thunder Buddies Racing / TekworkX
|Ryder Quinn
|Stevan Jakic
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|4
|Property Investment Store
|Anthony Soole
|Grant Denyer
|McLaren 570s GT4
|Am
|5
|McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Am
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas
|Tim Berryman
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|12
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|John Nikolovski
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Am
|17
|Love Racing
|Bailey Love
|Rob Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|19
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Mark Griffith
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|20
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Jamie Arratoon
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|22
|Tim Leahey
|Cody Burcher
|Tim Leahey
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver
|23
|Buckby Motorsport
|Lachlan Dalton
|Benjamin Newman
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver-Am
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Nathan Morcom
|Loclan Hennock
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman
|Max Geoghegan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|26
|Zagame Autosport
|Joshua Buchan
|Jason Yu
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver-Am
|29
|Fishermen’s Wharf Seafood, Nelson Bay
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Rob Rubis
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Silver-Am
|32
|Randall Racing
|Jacob Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|33
|Randall Racing
|Jamie Augustine
|Peter Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Blake Purdie
|Daniel Price
|Audi R8 GT4
|Silver
|56
|Ginetta Australia
|TBC
|TBC
|Ginetta G56 GT4
|Silver
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|Jack Wallis
|Jed Wallis
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|66
|Randall Racing
|Suzanne Palermo
|Lib Palermo
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Am
|71
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|75
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Glenn Nirwan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver-Am
|87
|JGI Triple Eight Racing
|Summer Rintoule
|Jarrod Hughes
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver
|100
|Miedecke Motorsport with Lubrimax
|George Miedecke
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|101
|Keltic Racing
|Tony Quinn
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Am
|118
|DA Campbell Transport
|Cameron Crick
|Dean Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|210
|TekworkX Motorsport / ZW Racing
|Nash Morris
|Zoe Woods
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver
|750
|Mark Cotterell Motorsport
|Mark Cotterell
|Christopher Whittaker
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Am
|777
|Method Motorsport
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am