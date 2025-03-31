A swathe of cars have arrived in Australia ahead of the new season, which will feature eight different brands.

Mercedes and BMW are the most well-represented with seven cars apiece, just ahead of McLaren with five cars.

Toyota, Porsche, Ford, Ginetta, and Audi also feature. Toyota has the fewest cars with just two GR Supras – one driven by Tony Quinn.

Other notable names on the grid include Grant Denyer in a McLaren, Lochie Dalton in a Mercedes, Nathan Morcom in a McLaren, Aaron Seton in a Ford, and Jarrod Hughes in a Mercedes.

Supercars wildcard Cameron Crick will race a Ford while Super2 Series regular Nash Morris will get behind the wheel of a Porsche.

“Very few national categories in Australia have more than 30 entries at rounds, so to have that many in what is effectively our second solo season is a remarkable achievement,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“A lot of effort has gone in behind the scenes to build this category, and it’s fantastic to see that work paying off as there is lots of excitement building from so many drivers and teams who are getting behind the series.

“The most impressive thing about this entry list, though, is diversity—not just from a manufacturer’s point of view, but from the driving list too.

“All three classes have good numbers entered and a range of talent, so it should be fascinating to see what transpires over the course of the season.

“We are extremely proud of this, and I am sure the fans will be highly entertained at every round of the Shannons SpeedSeries watching these crews put on a show for all.”

Monochrome GT4 Australia gets underway at Phillip Island on April 4-6.

Entry List: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Phillip Island