The Kiwi will pilot a Mach1 Engineering-run Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the Am class as a solo entrant.

Sax has competed in the GT New Zealand Championship in recent years, an allcomers-style category for cars from various one-make series as well as GT2 and GT4 homologated vehicles.

Last year, Sax was the runner-up in the GT4 class. While it will mark his debut, it’s a return for Mach1 Engineering, who raced a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS earlier this year at Phillip Island.

“I started out doing some low-key racing in BMW E30s for about a season and a half before taking some time away to focus on family life,” said Sax.

“Motorsport has always been in the blood, thanks to my dad racing when I was growing up – that’s where the passion came from. Although I was a bit of a late bloomer, once I committed, things ramped up quickly.

“The GT4 cars are great – reliable and safe, which gives you the confidence to really push. I’m genuinely excited about racing in the trans-Tasman rivalry, and I’m grateful for the Aussies coming over. Hopefully we can put on a great show.”

Sax said the Hampton Downs cameo could be the first step towards a full-time commitment to GT4 Australia in the future.

“Looking ahead, I’m trying to find more opportunities in endurance racing in Australia and am seriously considering a full run in Monochrome GT4 Australia next year,” said Sax.

“We’re just weighing up options.”

Although he will be familiar with Mercedes-AMG machinery, there will be one change he has to get used to – switching from Michelin to Pirelli rubber.

“Our car usually goes well at Hampton Downs, but the switch to Pirelli tyres is a bit of an unknown since we haven’t had the chance to test on them yet,” he explained.

“Still, I love the track, I know it well, and with all the new cars on the grid, it should be an exciting event. I am hopeful we can be somewhere near the pointy end of the class.”

Ricky Grey, Mach1 Engineering team owner, said he’s keen to see how Sax fares and what opportunities might come off the back of the debut.

“James will be running as an Am driver and we fully expect him to be competitive against the other Am drivers,” said Grey.

“With a bit of home-track knowledge and the experience he’s built up over three seasons in GT4, he’s really developing well with both the car and the platform.

“This weekend is a bit of a trial to see how he goes, with the view to potentially join the series full-time next year.

“He’s been keeping a very close eye on what’s been happening in Australia over the last 12 months, and this is the perfect opportunity to get a feel for it firsthand.

“From my side, I’ve got experience with how SRO events are run and the protocols involved, so that will certainly help us settle in and understand the lay of the land quickly.”

The Monochrome GT4 Australia season finale takes place at Hampton Downs on October 31-November 2.