For Hayman, it’s the second GT4 Australia title in a row after winning the 2024 crown alongside Marcos Flack, while reigning Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup winner Geoghegan took the GT4 crown in his first season.

Co-owned by Supercars star Chaz Mostert, Method Motorsport took its second GT4 Australia teams’ championship.

Starting off the front row, Miedecke took the race lead into turn one before Geoghegan snatched it back with a pass aorund the outside at turn two, which gave him the inside for turn three. Geoghegan assumed the lead and never looked back.

Back in the pack, ABS issues hampered the Randall Racing-entered BMW of Lib Palermo, with the Am Cup contender venturing off the road twice before rescuing the M4 from being beached both times.

Geoghegan built a lead of nearly four seconds into the mandatory pit stop cycle at the halfway mark.

Due to winning race one, the Gray/Miedecke car was forced to sit for a further 15 seconds over their rivals, with Gray having to watch the McLaren disappear up the road.

Hayman looked to have the race win sewn up with a 20-second lead. However, when the #635 Toyota GR Supra stopped at turn two, officials threw the yellow flag and drew the safety car.

That set up a grandstand finish, allowing Gray to restart right behind the race-leading McLaren.

The newly announced Supercars recruit threw everything at the back of Hayman when the green flag dropped with just under four minutes to go, pushing the McLaren up to the start/finish line on the restart.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be. Despite several attempts to pass Hayman, the race-leading McLaren driver was resolute in defence.

Hayman and Geoghegan took the race win outright and for the Silver Cup.

“I was pretty happy while the safety car didn’t come out. Absolutely awesome race, but completely lost for words,” said Hayman.

“Max did an awesome job in the first stint. We’re going to definitely celebrate tonight.

“This year has been a lot harder than what everyone expected. A lot of competition. Last night and yesterday afternoon as was probably the toughest scenario the team has gone through.

“We all just gelled together and got the car back together. It was fast today, that’s for sure.”

Geoghegan added: “I probably got a bit too emotional yesterday with it, but full faith in the team. Obviously, they turned the car around and gave us an amazing package today.

“Just made sure Tommy had a good car to fight at the end, because you never know what can happen – obviously a Safety Car, as it did happen. Oh my god. I could almost kiss him.”

Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell bounced back from Saturday heartbreak to take the win in the Silver-Am Cup in fifth outright.

Jason Gomersall and Aaron Seton officially take the championship honours in the Silver-Am Cup after Saturday’s efforts, finishing third in class and seventh outright.

Former production car stars Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan took the win in the Am Cup in 11th outright after late dramas for class leader Jacob Lawrence, who finished the race in the pit lane some four laps down.

Lawrence still took the championship win in the Am Cup, being largely untroubled at the top of the standings all season long.