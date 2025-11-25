Rintoule and co-driver Jarrod Hughes claimed third in the Silver Cup division driving their Triple Eight-run Mercedes-AMG GT4.

The pair went winless in the highly competitive series, though stood on the podium together six times across 12 races.

“Summer’s achievements this year have been truly remarkable,” said Whincup of the 18-year-old GR Cup graduate.

“We began the program with modest expectations, aiming to give it our best shot and see where we landed.

“It has been incredible to watch the team’s progress as they became consistent podium contenders.

“We are genuinely grateful to be part of such a fantastic program and look forward to following Summer’s journey in her next challenge.”

Triple Eight Race Engineering will shutter its GT4 program, leaving a question mark over Rintoule’s future in the category.

She did, however, foreshadow a return in some capacity.

Speedcafe understands the Mercedes-AMG that Rintoule and Hughes drove is not owned by Triple Eight.

“I’m very happy with the season,” said Rintoule.

“I think at the beginning, I was a little bit nervous and disappointed when we got disqualified from our first race. But ever since then, it’s been nothing but going forward.

“We’ve achieved a lot of podiums this year, which I’m really, really happy about. And the team has absolutely worked their heart out and given us an awesome car, even though sometimes Balance of Performance wasn’t really on our side.

“I really wanted to achieve that top step this year, but unfortunately, we didn’t. But I am still looking forward to being able to do that for myself next year.

“I’ve learned so many different things from just being involved in a team like Triple Eight as a driver, and just being around the team in general,” she added.

“There are so many things that I can take further into my career, but one thing I’m definitely happy with is how my driving has improved over the year.

“And I must thank my team and my engineer (Gabrielle Clift) for that, because they really helped to push me, especially as I don’t have that karting background, so there were a couple of things that I lacked that other drivers have.

“And I think the last round is an excellent example of how far my driving has come over the year, and I can’t thank them enough for that as well.”

RIntoule paid homage to her teammate Hughes, who will remain with Supercars team Erebus Motorsport as a co-driver alongside Jobe Stewart.

“I want to thank Jarrod first and foremost for absolutely everything he has done for me this year,” said Rintoule.

“He did an incredible job working with the team to make sure that I was learning as much as I could.

“Every time we went to races or testing, he pushed me to be better each time I got in the car and that showed at the end of the year as well.

“Everything he and the team taught me during the year has made me a better racer because of it, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

“My first highlight would be Sydney Motorsport Park, my 18th birthday, and getting my first ever podium with the team.

“It was a really good feeling, and everyone was really excited and super happy – I don’t think I will ever forget that.

“And the other has to be Hampton Downs, our final round. I think the team worked absolutely amazingly.

“We did everything we possibly could, even though the races were a little bit up and down. We got two podiums that round, a second and a third, and we finished third in the championship.”

The 2026 Monochrome GT4 Australia season begins at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on March 27-29.