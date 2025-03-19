Morris and Woods will share a Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS and will be Silver class contenders.

“This season brings an exciting new chapter as I take on the challenge with a new co-driver in Nash, and I couldn’t be more eager to hit the track and see what we can accomplish together,” said Woods.

“With each season comes growth, new experiences, and fresh opportunities. I’m especially excited for another year of learning and having such an experienced co-driver will be a huge advantage in helping me develop my skills as a driver.

Featured Videos

“This year, I’m also welcoming new sponsors on board, which is an incredible step forward in my racing journey. Their support means the world to me, and I can’t wait to represent them on and off the track.

“Racing has always been my passion, and I’m feeling more motivated than ever to push harder, learn more, and aim for some big results this year. The countdown is on, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Morris and Woods are familiar with each other, having worked together at Norwell Motorplex as driver coaches.

The GT4 program bolsters a flush calendar alongside his Dunlop Super2 Series and Trico Trans Am campaigns.

It marks a return to the TekworkX Motorsport fold for Morris, who competed with the team in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2022.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Zoe Woods and to be back at TekworkX Motorsport in the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS for the upcoming GT4 series,” said Morris.

“It is going to be awesome teaming up with one of my great friends in Zoe and returning to TekworkX after our great success in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2023.

“I look forward to hitting the ground running and achieving some great results with Zoe and having some fun along the way.”

GT4 Australia will be one of the support acts to GT World Challenge Australia at the Phillip Island GT Festival on April 4-6.