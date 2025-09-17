Although not explicitly mentioned in the Australian company’s press release, the design is unmistakably based on an Aston Martin.

The car will be eligible for the IRC Racing Series as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

The new body shape is poised to make its debut in two months, and organisers have flagged that it could feature in the season finale at Winton Motor Raceway on October 31-November 2.

Innovation Race Cars is the distributor of the PACE Innovations-built platform, formerly under the MARC Cars banner.

“Due to the increased popularity of the IRC car, IRC and Pace Innovations have released a new model, the IRC A Model,” said Innovation Race Cars owner and competitor Danny Stutterd.

“With the growing success of IRC, the demand for the cars, the popularity not only in Australia, but overseas, we thought it was a good time to release another model.

“There won’t be any performance advantage with this new model. All the IRC cars are exactly the same underneath – this is just a new body.

“The new body shape will be ready in around six weeks’ time, the first car of which has already been ordered. We are fielding a lot of inquiries about the IRC cars, particularly the USA market in regard to the Model A.

“At IRC HQ we are now up to car build 17 and we thought it was a relevant time to come out with something new again. We’re proud to release a new model to the market due to the fact that there’s been high demand.”

The Aston Martin-based design is the latest look after silhouettes based on the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Mercedes-Benz E63 under the IRC GT moniker.

Every IRC GT is powered by a 6.2-litre LS3 V8, coupled to a Holinger six-speed gearbox controlled by paddle shifters.

“We are very happy with the growth of our category,” said Stutterd.

“The feedback from our clients is that we are on the right track to make this something big.

“We hope the final two rounds of 2025 and next year brings the same great racing with even more competitors. We’ve received a lot of interest for these upcoming events.

“We really loved working with AASA in the Hi Tec Oils Super Series, they have been very flexible and accommodating to our up-and-coming category.”

The IRC Racing Series continues on September 26-28 at Mallala alongside the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series.