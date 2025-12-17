Wharton is the second Australian confirmed after Jack Taylor, who will join Giles Motorsport.

Wharton, who will switch from ART to Prema in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, last raced Formula Regional equipment in 2024.

In 2026, he will join TJ Speed with HMD Motorsports for the four-round trophy series. Wharton is the first driver confirmed for the team.

“This championship has a fine reputation throughout the world in junior formula racing and I see it as a very natural step in exactly the right time in my career,” said Wharton.

“I’ve got to trust in that process and do the best I can with a great team around me.”

Wharton was one of two drivers confirmed on Wednesday.

Ugo Ugochukwu has signed with M2 Competition off the back of his debut FIA Formula 3 Championship debut season.

He will join Freddie Slater and Sebastian Manson at the championship’s most successful team.

Like Wharton, Ugochukwu said he has had an eye on the series for some time.

“I am thrilled to be able to compete in the 2026 Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Trophy,” said Ugochukwu.

“I’ve been following the championship for many seasons now and I always wanted to be part of it.

“For that to be 2026, which looks like it is going to be one of the best ever, is even more exciting.

“I am sure it’s going to be a lot of fun learning the local tracks and in general to compete outside of Europe is always something that brings new challenges as well as new experiences.”

The series begins in 2026 at Hampton Downs before visiting Taupo, Teretonga, and finally Highlands for the New Zealand Grand Prix.