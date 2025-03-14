Cox has been a TCR Australia Series regular for several years and nearly won the title in 2023.

However, a taste of Trans Am racing last year kept a nagging thought in the back of his head.

Cox has been a staple of the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver line-up and in 2025 will switch his turbocharged four-cylinder Peugeot for a naturally-aspirated V8-powered Ford Mustang.

The rear-wheel-drive stock car is a far cry from the front-wheel-drive touring car with which he’s had plenty of success.

“I’ve been watching the GRM crew go Trans Am racing for a few years,” said Cox.

“There’s been a few championship wins and good results along the way, super keen to join them and do something new and exciting.

“With a bit of experience in these cars in the past we’re definitely hitting the ground running.

“I do some work on these cars outside of racing as well, so I understand them quite well.

“It’s such an exciting category, everything about it is looking good and is growing.

“Rubbing’s certainly racing in Trans Am, and we’re pretty committed to being a part of that racing at the front.”

Cox will bring his Schaeffler support across from TCR to Trans Am.

It’ll be uncharted territory for the German brand that is synonymous with TCR, DTM, and GT3 racing globally in years gone by.

“Schaeffler is backing us again which I’m super proud of, I can’t wait to be representing their brand again and in a new environment,” said Cox.

“They were pretty enthusiastic about Trans Am as well, so it’s an exciting move for them as well.”

The Tric Trans Am Series gets underway at Symmons Plains for Race Tasmania on March 22-23.