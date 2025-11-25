Block joined Williams in 2024, racing in the all-female single-seater series on the Formula 1 undercard.

Across a total of 28 races, Block claimed one win and a second place finish. She finished eighth in the 2024 drivers’ championship and ninth in 2025.

F1 Academy drivers are only allowed two seasons in the Formula 4-based category.

“After two years as a Williams Racing Academy driver, we can confirm that Lia Block will leave the team at the end of 2025 and return to rally,” Williams said in a statement.

“It’s been a pleasure joining her on the journey and we wish her all the best as she embarks on a new chapter in her career.

“As a team, we remain committed to the F1 Academy project and look forward to sharing our 2026 entrant in due course.”

Block, who is the daughter of the late Ken Block, has a fledgling rally CV.

Speaking with rally outlet DirtFish, the 18-year-old revealed her desire to reach the FIA World Rally Championship.

“These past few years, obviously I took a break from rally and off-road and went to the big boy world of F1,” Block explained.

“It’s certainly been an experience and I’ve learned so much. But ultimately, it’s not the world I necessarily feel like I belong in.

“And rally has always been home. It’s where I’ve had the most success and the most fun.

“My decision for coming back, it’s been a hard one and it’s something I’ve contemplated for a while.

“But it all comes down to, what do I love the most? And what will I enjoy doing for the rest of my career? My answer is rally. And I think it’s kind of always been that way.”

While competing in F1 Academy, Block revisited her rally roots where she realised her true passion remains.

Driving a Rally3-spec Ford Fiesta, a platform used in the Junior WRC, she claimed a class win in the Boone Forest Rally.

Now Block is hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps and reach the world stage of rallying.

That, she said, begins with the Junior WRC or a similar path.

“Coming back to rally, I want to go as far as I can and that means pursuing the WRC championship and pursuing a world championship,” said Block.

“I’ve set my sights on that, but obviously it’s now about setting those small goals to eventually get to that big one.”