The concept is a collaboration between Di Grassi, manufacturer Lola Cars, technology company LamTec, aerodynamic specialists Airshaper, and Chris Paul Design.

According to simulations, the car is capable of going 4.3 seconds faster than the pole position lap achieved by McLaren’s Lando Norris at this year’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Di Grassi, who currently races for Lola in the FIA Formula E World Championship, designed the all-wheel-drive, all-electric car with ambitions to beat a Formula 1 car.

The car would make 600kW (804bhp) from two motors driving all four wheels.

According to Di Grassi, modular 60kWh batteries can be removed to reduce weight for qualifying runs and reinstalled for races.

At the moment, the car is a concept. However, plans are in the pipeline to make the drawings a reality.

“This project should serve as an inspiration for the future generations of electric racing cars,” said di Grassi.

“The question of whether such cars can be faster than Formula 1 has been answered with data and simulation. My plan is to build this car in the next two years.

“With the full downforce, and so the downforce that I assumed that has the full downforce potential is 15 Kilonewtons, so 1.5 tons, which is still conservative from the numbers we got from at least the idea that the McMurtry showcased, that the car can do up to two tons.

“So that’s 2000 kilos, I assumed 1.5 but I think the car can do more with 1.5 and taking out the modules, the battery modules, from the side, so reducing about 200 kilos from the car, the car can go 11 seconds faster than F1.”

The car also takes inspiration from the famous McMurtry and its ‘downforce on demand’ concept with an active suction system to deliver extreme performance at a relatively low energy consumption.

It also prioritises function over form, with wheel covers designed to aid aerodynamic efficiency and reduce spray in wet conditions.

“At Lola, we are always looking for new ways to drive innovation through motorsport and supporting Lucas with this design through utilising our in-house expertise and state-of-the-art R&D facilities was a perfect project for this,” said Peter McCool, Lola Cars technical director.

“The result is a car which pushes the boundaries of what is possible in electric racing through maximising technological solutions which are already available.”