The AASA has announced that all its races will commence with rolling starts from 2026 onwards.

Multiple AASA-sanctioned classes – including the TA2 Muscle Car Series and Formula Ford Stars and Renegades Series – already utilise rolling starts.

Ambrose, who spent nine years racing in NASCAR competition in the United States, says rolling starts offer multiple benefits over the standings starts traditionally used in Australia.

“NASCAR, IndyCar and almost any other road racing-based category in North and South America operate using rolling starts, it’s cheaper, faster and safer if done correctly,” Ambrose said.

“I have a lot of experience of rolling starts with my time in NASCAR and have seen how successful they can be in reducing first corner incidents and also allowing the leader to get reward for his efforts by being in command of the start.

“Rolling starts also speed up the start procedure which helps reduce wasted track time – an added bonus.

“At AASA we are committed to delivering more track time, more quality racing laps and more value for money. Rolling starts helps us deliver all of those things.

“The benefits of rolling starts far outweigh the negatives, if there even are any negatives.”

The AASA rolling starts will incorporate a ‘Start Zone’ on the exit of the last corner at each race track.

“The leader of the race will determine when to go within this zone, effectively making the leader decide when the race commences,” read an explanation of the procedure.

“The starters tower official (the starter) will then wave a green flag once the leader has accelerated away to signify the race has begun.

“The ‘Start Zone’ will vary in size and location depending on individual track characteristics.

“The zone will be designed in such a way as to allow the leader to choose to start the race with enough variability that a chain reaction occurs, creating separation between the rows of cars following for a safer and fairer start procedure.

“The ‘Start Zone’ will also become a ‘Restart Zone’ once the race is underway, removing the need for any overlap or passing rules at the start finish line after a ‘Pace Car’ period.”

The rolling start announcement follows news that all AASA circuit races will revert to racing lap totals rather than time windows from 2026.