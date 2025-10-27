The rostrum includes four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy and a four-time Great Race starter Daniel Gaunt.

Gaunt will join Tony Quinn in a Toyota GR Supra for the October 31-November 2 event in the Silver-Am class.

Gaunt made his Bathurst 1000 debut in 2009 with Ford squad Stone Brothers Racing alongside compatriot John McIntyre.

That year, they finished one lap down in 19th driving the #4 Ford FG Falcon, which carried a split Irwin Tools/SP Tools livery.

Gaunt had a short-lived full-time drive in 2010 with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport before he was replaced mid-season, first by Cameron McConville before Nathan Pretty and Warren Luff took the reins of the #30 Holden VE Commodore.

Gaunt returned to Stone Brothers Racing in 2011 with Tim Slade, combining for the New Zealander’s career-best 12th place finish in the #47 Ford FG Falcon sporting Lucky7.

In 2012, he partnered Karl Reindler at Kelly Racing for the team’s final Holden campaign in the #11 FairDinkum Sheds VE Commodore before switching to Nissan in 2013.

After finishing 19th with Reindles, Gaunt returned to Kelly Racing a year later to partner Michael Caruso. They finished 14 laps down in 25th after the #300 Norton Altima suffered a power steering leak.

Gaunt was prolific in his early racing career, twice winning the Toyota Racing Series. The second of those titles saw him triumph over Shane van Gisbergen in his solitary TRS season.

Gaunt twice won the New Zealand Grand Prix, defeating Matthew Hamilton in 2007 and Earl Bamber in 2009.

After Supercars, Gaunt made several GT and Carrera Cup cameos in Australia. He was part of the short-lived V8 SuperTourers with Steve Horne’s Tasman Motorsports.

His ties to Quinn include operating the Game Over electric go-kart franchise in Auckland.

Entry List: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park