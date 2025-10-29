Baird is the driving standards advisor for Supercars and will bring that expertise across to the new one-make series in 2026.

Mustang Cup Australia will form part of the Shannons SpeedSeries program next year, with a mix of experience and youth expected to fill the grid.

Baird is the driving standards advisor for GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, and Monochrome GT4 Australia.

As the driving standards advisor, Baird will monitor on-track conduct, review incidents, and advise stewards on whether driver behaviour is compliant.

“I’m excited to be involved in something new, something fresh to the scene,” said Baird.

“Mustang Cup Australia certainly has a home in our motorsport landscape.

“Supercars is the pinnacle, and Mustang Cup’s big, V8-powered race cars are an ideal stepping stone to Supercars.

“On the other hand, the series could also be a great way to start a GT racing journey.

“It looks like the class is going to have a mix of young drivers and gentlemen, and that is something that I feel I can manage very well.”

“We have both Pros and Ams in GT World Challenge and Carrera Cup, and in my role, you talk to those types of drivers differently – you need a different approach.

“For the gentlemen drivers, you become more of a driver trainer, helping them understand where the issue may have occurred and what they can work on.”

Mustang Cup Australia series manager Liam Curkpatrick welcomes Baird’s involvement in the series.

“He is regarded as the best in the business. The drivers and teams respect him and an approach that suits drivers of all skill levels,” said Crukpatrick.

“Being the ‘referee’ in motorsport is not an easy job, to have Craig joining us is fantastic for the series and our competitors.”

2026 Provisional Mustang Cup Australia calendar

Round 1: 27-29 March – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Round 2: 8-10 May – Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, South Australia

Round 3: 12-14 June – Queensland Raceway, Queensland

Round 4: 24-26 July – Hidden Valley Raceway, Northern Territory

Round 5: 18-20 September – Sydney Motorsport Park, New South Wales

Round 6: 30 October -1 November – Sandown Raceway, Victoria