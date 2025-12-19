Motorcraft is a Ford subsidiary, providing parts – such as batteries, brakes, plugs, filters and fluids – for more than 50 years.

The brand was prominent in Australia throughout the 1970s with Allan Moffat and Dick Johnson in the 1980s.

The brand also backed the Australian Formula Ford Championship in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Outside of Australia, the brand is synonymous with NASCAR and IMSA.

“The Mustang Cup Australia series is an exciting, accessible opportunity for up-and-coming Australian drivers to learn their craft and show their potential,” said Tim Bill, Ford Australia national parts marketing manager.

“Motorcraft is proud to support a series that shares our focus on value and our commitment to excellence, on and off the track.”

Mustang Cup Australia series manager Liam Curkpatrick added: “We’re very pleased to announce this partnership with Motorcraft and look forward to the opportunities it will create.

“Motorcraft is a renowned and trusted brand, synonymous with quality, reliability, and performance, a fantastic brand for Mustang Cup Australia to align with.

“We look forward to pushing forward together, both on and off the track.”

Phillip Island will host the opening round of the 2026 Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia on March 27-29 on the Shannons SpeedSeries support card.