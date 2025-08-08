The car will be offered to customers in Australia by Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific for 573,000 EUR (1,023,000 AUD), excluding country-specific VAT and optional extras.

The second-generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 R under the 992 model designation focuses on updates to the suspension and aerodynamics to improve handling and drivability.

Aesthetically, the car features some subtle changes, notably the addition of ventiducts on the upper side of the front wheel arches. A gurney flap has been added to the rear wing.

Other improvements have been made to the power steering with additional fluid cooling to optimise its thermal performance and ensure consistent steering forces.

Porsche hopes the updates will be particularly beneficial for amateur drivers.

Porsche has distributed 106 examples of the first-generation 992 race car, and those customers will be able to upgrade their car to the latest version.

The upgrade will cost 41,500 EUR (74,000 AUD) plus country-specific sales tax.

“Our focus for this update was on optimisation. Small changes can make a big difference when built on a solid, proven foundation,” said project manager Sebastian Golz.

“Driver feedback after the first race outing during the development phase in April confirmed our direction.

“We’re confident this evolution will allow our customer teams to continue competing successfully across the globe.”

Porsche Motorsport sales director Michael Dreiser added: “The Porsche 911 GT3 R’s record of more than 420 podium finishes says it all. It crowns our range of GT customer racing cars.

“Together with the 718 GT4 RS Clubsport, which represents the ideal entry point into international GT racing, this new evolution offers a strong overall package for the 2026 season.

“The option to upgrade existing 911 GT3 R models via an update kit also represents an attractive solution for our customer teams.”

As it stands, there are no GT3-spec Porsche competing full-time in Australia.

Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific Ltd managing director Alexandre Gibot noted the brand’s presence in the region.

“We are looking forward to bringing the new Porsche 911 GT3 R to our customers for the 2026 season,” he said.

“The current generation has proven itself both successful and very popular, running in a number of championships and events across more than seven countries and territories in our region.

“This new evolution sees a whole suite of optimisations, including to the aerodynamics and especially to further improve drivability and handling.

“Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific has invested significantly in developing a robust support structure for customer teams through the Asia-Pacific region to ensure we are giving our customers the best chances to compete for victories.

“With a limited number of new cars and kits, for updating the existing model, coming to the market, we’re looking forward to supporting our customer teams prepare for the new season, alongside welcoming new customers.”