More than 500 cars are expected to converge on the historic Melbourne race course on January 17-18 for a two-day festival.

Of the 500 cars, at least 200 competitors are anticipated for what has been labelled a “celebration of racing and motoring culture.”

The event will feature sprint races and regulatory competition.

“We’ve seen the huge appetite for this style of event in Geelong, and we’re excited to bring it to Melbourne,” said event organiser Nicholas Heath.

“Sandown is a classic track with incredible motorsport heritage.

“We’re going to celebrate that, have some fun and enjoy great cars while meeting legendary race drivers.”

The event will feature a motor show, automotive exhibitions, vintage fashion, food trucks and entertainment.

Tickets for the event are on sale and competitor expressions of interest are open via the official Sandown Revival website.