The new “992.2” will make its competitive debut globally in 2026. However, the car will not race in Australia until 2027.

The long-standing “911 GT3 Cup” moniker has been abandoned, with the car simply to be known as the “911 Cup” from now on.

The second-generation car will have 10 more horsepower than its predecessor with 520 hp (382 kW) in total.

Porsche will offer the car for 269,000 EUR (480,000 AUD) excluding country-specific taxes.

From the 992.1 to the 992.2, the latter features a fascia that resembles the updated, current model, road-going Porsche 911 GT3.

Critically, the front splitter is divided into three parts, which will allow the damaged sections

to be replaced after contact.

Other cost-cutting measures include removing daytime running lights. That decision is two-fold, as the 992.1 was prone to damaging the radiator in a collision.

The 911 Cup will feature louvres over the front wheel arches to improve downforce on the front axle.

According to Porsche: “The more aggressively styled rear end of the new 911 Cup has undergone a complete redesign. The swan-neck rear wing features a revised connection to the wing supports, making position adjustment and handling easier.

“The engine compartment cover has also been thoroughly reworked. Like almost all body components – including the doors – it is made from recycled carbon fibre fleece combined with bio-based epoxy resin.

“For example, off-cuts from other manufacturing processes are repurposed to produce the fleece, a measure that contributes, among other benefits, to stabilising spare parts pricing.”

Other improvements include flow-optimised individual throttle valves and camshafts with extended valve opening times and a more robust four-disc sintered metal racing clutch.

Three exhaust options will be offered by Porsche to account for noise reduction, depending on the series or region.

Porsche will also roll out a new tyre in conjunction with partner Michelin. Tyre pressure monitoring will be available in-car, allowing drivers real-time feedback.

Notable safety improvements include an automatic engine restart function and stroboscope warning lights for when a driver stalls.

The underbody of the car has been improved too with turning vanes behind the front wheels to aid airflow.

“Like its successful predecessors, the new 911 Cup pushes boundaries,” said Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche Motorsport vice president.

“It combines series components from our GT sports cars with pure racing technology to create a

coherent and performance-based overall concept.

“Driving the 911 Cup has always been regarded as a challenge.

“And we want to keep it that way because it also serves as the training platform for our Porsche Juniors.

“The success of this concept is evident in its countless race and championship victories.”

Porsche Motorsport sale director Michael Dreiser added: “The Cup race car based on the 911 is one of the best-selling racing cars in the world.

“Alongside the 718 GT4 RS Clubsport, it forms the demanding basis of our motorsport pyramid and is used globally in our one-make cup series.

“But its success extends far beyond that: the secret lies in its versatility.

“Cup cars regularly achieve strong overall results in endurance races, open GT competitions, and a myriad of other racing events.”