The lion’s share of the field is made up of Pro entries, with 13 drivers set to battle for outright honours. That’s supported by eight Pro-Am cars and three Class B cars.

Following in the footsteps of Supercars driver Ryan Wood, Indy NXT star Callum Hedge, and Porsche guns Marco Giltrap and Brock Gilchrist will be young Kiwi Tom Bewley.

Bewley is New Zealand’s latest up-and-comer to make the move to Australia. Bewley was one of Louis Sharp’s adversaries in karting and in recent years moved into Toyota 86 and GT4.

Hunter Robb is another New Zealander on the grid this year. He’ll join the Harri Jones-led Jones Motorsport. Robb has been a regular in Toyota 86 racing and the local GT series in a Porsche.

Completing the Kiwi contingent are William Exton and Jackson Rooney. Exton won this year’s GT4 title in New Zealand while Rooney comes to Sprint Challenge with a heap of karting experience.

Team owner-driver Tyler Greenbury will be joined by 17-year-old Ferrari Driver Academy junior Lincoln Evans.

TCR Australia Series race winner Ryan Casha has entered with DNA Autosport.

Lachlan Bloxsom will be on double duties, competing in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup – both with McElrea Racing.

Daniel Quimby will step up from single seaters to tin tops fresh off winning the United States Formula 4 Championship.

Ashley Seward Motorsport has enlisted James Lodge, a race winner in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup.

“It will be a new challenge, compared to 86, but I’m prepared for it and I know I have the team to get the results that we are looking for,” said Lodge.

“The Porsche is certainly a lot faster than the 86, but it’s a pleasure to drive. I’ve enjoyed the two test days that we’ve had and I can’t wait to get to Phillip Island for the first round.”

Lodge was twice a race winner in the highly competitive GR Cup and claimed nine podiums in all.

“Last year was a really strong season,” he said.

“We expected to do another year in the 86s, but after having so much success, we needed to take the step up. And Porsche was the logical progression for my career.

“It’s going to be a challenge to step up like this. I don’t want to set expectations too high, so I’ll just take it a step at a time and see what happens at Phillip Island.”

Entry list: Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Phillip Island