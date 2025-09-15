The exact number of cars nicked is not known, but four are currently listed on the Queensland Police as stolen from the Willowbank area between September 13 and September 14.

The cars listed include a 1969 Chevrolet Nova and a variety of Holden VF Commodores.

Powercruise organisers took to social media advising attendees to lock their cars.

“We are aware of some cars being stolen from the Powercruise car park this weekend,” a statement read.

“If you know anything, saw anything, or were affected, please call the police and report it immediately.

“Even the smallest piece of information can help, please report it to the police.

“Unfortunately, not all who come to car events have good intentions. It’s incredibly disappointing these people have targeted car enthusiasts trying to use and enjoy their cars legally.

“Please lock secure your belongings, check your insurance is up to date and adequate, and invest in a vehicle tracker if you can.”

Speaking with 9News Queensland, Josh Soxsmith of Redcliffe Muscle and Kustom said thieves had been targeting the Holden VF Commodore that he said has a security flaw.

Te Rina Ashford, the sister of one victim, estimated as many as 11 cars had been stolen across the weekend.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” she told 9News Queensland.

“People work so hard for not only his car but other ones that have been taken too. Along with the rest of them, you’re probably looking at least a $1 million dollars worth of cars taken.”

Powercruise describes itself as Australia’s “facroutie cruising car show” also held in New Zealand and the United States.

Powercruise events feature cruising sessions, powerskid, drifting, burnout, and dyno competitions, as well as a show and shine.

Cars listed stolen from “Willowbank” according to Queensland Police (as of September 14)

1969 Orange CHEVROLET NOVA (Stolen on 14/09/2025)

Registration: QLD 829KU3

2015 Grey HOLDEN HSV (Stolen on 13/09/2025)

Registration: QLD 893NN5

2015 White HOLDEN COMMODORE (Stolen on 13/09/2025)

Registration: QLD 761NQ4

2013 Red HOLDEN CLUBSPORT (Stolen on 13/09/2025)

Registration: QLD 346JC5