A community information session has been tabled for Thursday, March 13 at Pukekohe Park to discuss a request to rezone parts of the venue.

Pukekohe Park ceased hosting motorsport events in 2023 to allow Auckland Thoroughbred Racing to expand its operations.

In a letter sent to neighbours of Pukekohe Park, Auckland Thoroughbred Racing detailed its plans.

Featured Videos

The proposed location of the Pukekohe Park plan change includes parts of the front straight, final turn, hairpin, and the dogleg, which would be rezoned with the intent of building upwards of 600 new homes.

“The Pukekohe Park plan change is a request to rezone approximately 23 hectares of underused land at Pukekohe Park,” the letter reads.

“This plan change will rezone this land from a Special Purpose-Major Recreation Facility zone to a combination of Residential – Mixed Housing Urban and Open Space – Informal Recreation zones – as shown in the plan below.

“A small area of Business – Light Industry zone is also proposed over existing wastewater infrastructure. The plan change will not change the use or operation of this facility.

“The proposed rezoning could provide capacity for approximately 400-600 new homes and residential dwellings.

“The plan also includes the restoration of the environment with a naturalised stream area and native plantings adjacent to the racecourse for the public to enjoy.”

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing has long mooted the prospect of selling land to grow its capacity as a racing club.

“These plans do not affect our long-term commitment to the Pukekohe community or our support for the Thoroughbred racing industry,” the letter continued.

“Consequently, more resource will be available to improve the Thoroughbred training track and

its facilities.

“This proposal seeks to introduce a new precinct to the Auckland Unitary Plan and make amendments to Notable Tree overlay.

“This new precinct would cover the land subject to the proposed Pukekohe Park plan change and will include specific details around how the land could be developed.

“All of this will be explained at our community information session, which is why we’re inviting you to be there, hear our plans and ask questions so we can respond.”

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing describes Pukekohe Park as the home of stabling, training, trialling, and thoroughbred racing in the region.

The venue is used daily for horse training and events.

In the Auckland Council unitary plan, Pukekohe Park is designated “Special Purpose – Major

Recreation Facility Zone” and is recognised as being “protected as a regionally and nationally important venue for

motorsports activities and horse racing.”