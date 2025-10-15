Jeremy Gray will get behind the wheel of an Action Motorsport-run Toyota GR Supra with Kiwi Tayler Bryant on October 31-November 2.

Gray has a heap of experience, competing in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Australian Production Cars, and Touring Car Masters.

In 2010, Gray raced with George Miedecke in the Bathurst 12 Hour, beginning a relationship that wound up with his son racing for the Miedeckes in GT4 Australia.

It marks a return to the series for Gray, who last raced in 2018 in an Aston Martin Vantage with Andrew Miedecke.

“I haven’t raced anything since Touring Car Masters in 2022 and have been watching Rylan for the last three or four years, so I thought it was just time to get in and enjoy myself,” Gray said.

“GT4 looked like a lot of fun with a lot of good people, which is why I picked that to return to.”

Bryant is an up-and-coming in New Zealand, competing in the GR86 Championship.

“Tayler is a young Kiwi who is a good friend of our family, so we thought we’d team up and have some fun,” said Gray.

“He’s got good knowledge of Hampton Downs, and I could probably learn a fair bit off him to try and get me up to speed as quick as we can.

“I’m looking forward to driving the Toyota Supra – it’s a very nice car, and I fell in love with it when Rylan won a trip to go to Germany to race GT at Nürburgring.

“That’s when I was first exposed to them and I’ve just liked them ever since.”

Gray said he’s looking forward to racing on the same weekend as his son.

“Watching Rylan has been awesome over the past few years,” he said.

“I have picked up a few things off him, and although the reflexes won’t be as sharp as they once were, I still think we can have fun, stay out of trouble and get some results.

“It’s going to be quite special driving in the same field as Rylan because we are a racing family and that’s what we love to do.

“We’ve always spent time together racing, so to be on the same track together will be a lot of fun.”

Hampton Downs is the final round of Monochrome GT4 Australia.