Taylor will miss the upcoming round of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia due to the injuries he suffered in the ute crash at Mount Panorama.

The Gold Coast-based racer broke his ribs and punctured a lung after slamming the wall at The Cutting on Saturday morning.

“I’m still a bit sore around the ribs, but it’s all OK,” said Taylor.

“The seat belts gave me a whiplash, and ribs copped the brunt of it.

“It must have been a big hit because it broke the headers off the engine, completely stripping the bolts out of the manifold.

“And really, I don’t remember any of it. One minute I’m going to The Cutting, the next I’m climbing out of the car. I must have had a little micro sleep.”

Taylor was released from Bathurst Hospital in Sunday afternoon in time to see the finish of the Bathurst 1000.

He drove from Bathurst to his Gold Coast base but will need time to recover before returning to racing.

Taylor is optimistic that he will be fit enough to contest the Adelaide Grand Final where Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will conclude its season.

“I wasn’t allowed to fly because of the collapsed lung, so I drove the truck home gently on Sunday,” he explained.

“It would be silly to go back in a race car so quickly, especially in an environment like the Gold Coast with the concrete walls.

“I’ll definitely be at the track, though, and I’m just going to enjoy the meeting.

“Three of my trucks will be on display, and we’ll go and support Ash Seward and Matt Slavin in Carrera Cup, and we’ll be cheering on Tom Randle and Cameron Waters.

“We also have the Motorsport Ministries charity auction fundraising night that we always go to.

“We take a table of 10 of us – just a bunch of friends and we contribute to the auctions. It’s always for a good cause and a great part of the weekend.

“Our plan is to be at Adelaide for the final round. That’s always a great event and I should be right to get back in the Porsche there.”