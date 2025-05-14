Matt Campbell is the most high-profile entry from Down Under, joining Italian team Dinamic GT in a Porsche 911. Campbell will join fellow Porsche factory drivers Bastian Buus and Mathieu Jaminet.

Tom Sargent will also be in a Porsche with US outfit Wright Motorsports, who bring Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer and another to-be-confirmed driver.

Johor Motorsports Racing heads to Belgium with Jordan Love, Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, and Alexander Sims in a Corvette Z06.

The team is reportedly eyeing a start in the Suzuka 1000km later this year too.

Rounding out the Australian contingent is James Allen, who joins Optimum Motorsport in a McLaren 720S with Largim Ali, Michael Porter, and Ollie Millroy.

The 76-car entry list features two ex-Formula 1 drivers, including Kamui Kobayashi who will join Japanese team Goodsmile Racing in its Mercedes-AMG.

The entry with perhaps the most interest is by BMW Team WRT, which will run MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi alongside Formula 1 podium finisher Kevin Magnussen and DTM legend Rene Rast in a BMW M4.

Charles Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur will join 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Antonio Fuoco and Eliseo Donno in an AF Corse Ferrari 488.

As it stands, there are no New Zealanders in this year’s race. It will be the first time since 2017 that the Spa 24 has had no Kiwi drivers on the grid.

The 2025 edition of the Spa 24 takes place on June 25-29.

CLICK HERE for the full 2025 Spa 24 entry list