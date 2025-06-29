CSA Racing driver Joshua Mason was filmed limping back to the pit lane 70 minutes into the race when the lead pack of cars came upon him at Blanchimont.

Two cars managed to avoid the sluggish #112 McLaren 720S, but not Heinrich who ploughed his #22 Schumacher CLRT Porsche 911 into the back of Mason.

Debris was scattered and several cars took avoiding action.

“It had been limping around for much of the lap, trying to stay off-line, but the line it was on was just the wrong line for Blanchimont,” said David Addison on commentary.

Watching the replay, Addison remarked: “Look at the Porsche, bang! And that just oblierates the back of the McLaren.

“So many others scattered. There are wheels being ripped off, bodywork being ripped off. The Porsche is utterly destroyed.

“Laurin Heinrich is the unlucky man. He was in such a strong car. You can see the amount of debris on the road.

Not everyone got through unscathed. The #8 Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 picked up a large chunk of the McLaren, which got wedged in the front splitter.

Heinrich was able to walk away from his Porsche under his own steam but was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precautionary measure.

Mason, meanwhile, needed help to be extracted from his McLaren and also escaped serious injuries.