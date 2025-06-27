Four qualifying sessions determined the grid at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps where Campbell’s car wound up 11th in the 75-car field, 0.983s adrift of top spot.
Qualifying was hit by rain early and the #611 Nordique Racing Mercedes-AMG fell victim to the conditions coming out of Radillon.
Tim Sandtler nose-dived into the tyre barrier in Q1 and ended his team’s qualifying session early.
Sebastian Alvarez brought out the second red flag of qualifying in Q3 when he buried the #11 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage in the gravel at Blanchimont.
The #59 Garage 59 McLaren 720S driven by Joseph Loake, Marvin Kirchhofer, and Benjamin Goethe took provisional pole position on Thursday night local time.
“It’s a great, great feeling,” said Goethe.
“The car was really mega today. The other two boys did a great job in their sessions also.
“I was a bit nervous when the rain came in Q1 and then it was mixed conditions and we didn’t really know what was going to happen.
“It dried up for our sessions and I can’t thank the team enough. They did a really good job preparing the car.
“Let’s hope we can do it again tomorrow.”
Tom Sargent was the next-best Australian in 22nd with Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer in their #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche.
After Sargent came James Allen in 40th alongside Largin Ali, Michael Porter, and Ollie Milroy in the #5 Optimum Motorsport McLaren.
Jordan Love will have to fight from the rear of the field after the Johor Motorsports JMR Corvette Z06 GT3.R team only qualified 69th with Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, and Alexander Sims.
Max Verstappen’s team, led by Thierry Vermeulen, Chris Lulham, and Harry Kin,g qualified 14th with its Aston Martin Vantage.
The Verstappen.com car is carrying Red Bull colours and the famous Formula 1 driver’s name on the door.
Superpole will pit the top 20 cars against each other, with one driver per car qualifying. That session gets underway at 12:10am AEST on Saturday, June 28.
The 24 Hours of Spa gets underway at 12:30am AEST on Sunday, June 29.
Results: CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Class
|Drivers
|Team
|Car
|Diff
|1
|59
|Pro Cup
|Joseph Loake, Marvin Kirchhöfer, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.454
|2
|31
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Marco Wittmann
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|0.505
|3
|22
|Pro Cup
|Ayhancan Güven, Laurin Heinrich, Klaus Bachler
|Schumacher CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|0.562
|4
|17
|Pro Cup
|Luca Stolz, Jules Gounon, Fabian Schiller
|M-AMG Team GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|0.665
|5
|48
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Matteo Cairoli, Lucas Auer
|M-AMG Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|0.715
|6
|163
|Pro Cup
|Sandy Mitchell, Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|0.753
|7
|51
|Pro Cup
|Alessio Rovera, Vincent Abril, Alessandro Pier Guidi
|AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|0.869
|8
|50
|Pro Cup
|Eliseo Donno, Antonio Fuoco, Arthur Leclerc
|AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|0.899
|9
|7
|Pro Cup
|Mattia Drudi, Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|0.899
|10
|998
|Pro Cup
|Philipp Eng, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
|ROWE Racing
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|0.943
|11
|18
|Pro Cup
|Matt Campbell, Bastian Buus, Mathieu Jaminet
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|0.983
|12
|34
|Pro Cup
|Christian Krognes, David Pittard, Henrique Chaves
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1.027
|13
|63
|Pro Cup
|Mirko Bortolotti, Luca Engstler, Jordan Pepper
|GRT – Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1.075
|14
|33
|Gold Cup
|Thierry Vermeulen, Chris Lulham, Harry King
|Verstappen.com Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1.109
|15
|32
|Pro Cup
|Ugo De Wilde, Charles Weerts, Kelvin van der Linde
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|1.213
|16
|98
|Pro Cup
|Augusto Farfus, Jesse Krohn, Raffaele Marciello
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|1.239
|17
|96
|Pro Cup
|Sven Müller, Patric Niederhauser, Alessio Picariello
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1.341
|18
|9
|Pro Cup
|Mikael Grenier, Maximilian Götz, Maxime Martin
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1.566
|19
|92
|Gold Cup
|Rolf Ineichen, Tim Heinemann, Joel Sturm
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1.586
|20
|46
|Pro Cup
|Rene Rast, Kevin Magnussen, Valentino Rossi
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|1.826
|21
|42
|Silver Cup
|Jarrod Waberski, William Moore, Mex Jansen
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|1.863
|22
|120
|Gold Cup
|Adam Adelson, Thomas Sargent, Elliott Skeer
|Wright Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1.974
|23
|911
|Pro Cup
|Richard Lietz, Aliaksandr Malykhin, Thomas Preining
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1.989
|24
|57
|Gold Cup
|Russell Ward, Indy Dontje, Philip Ellis
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2.186
|25
|35
|Silver Cup
|Romain Leroux, Oliver Söderström, Mateo Villagomez
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2.249
|26
|64
|Pro Cup
|Arjun Maini, Jann Mardenborough, Thomas Drouet
|HRT Ford Performance
|Ford Mustang GT3
|2.271
|27
|23
|Gold Cup
|Ben Dörr, Tommy Foster, Reece Barr, Alex Buncombe
|Team RJN
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|3.153
|28
|58
|Gold Cup
|Adam Smalley, Frederik Schandorff, Dean Macdonald, Louis Prette
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|3.208
|29
|66
|Bronze Cup
|Aleksei Nesov, Andrey Mukovoz, Max Hofer, Dylan Pereira
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|3.611
|30
|0
|Pro Cup
|Nobuteru Taniguchi, Tatsuya Kataoka, Kamui Kobayashi
|Goodsmile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|3.713
|31
|111
|Gold Cup
|Arthur Rougier, Jim Pla, Simon Gachet, James Kell
|CSA Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|3.92
|32
|991
|Bronze Cup
|Sean Gelael, Toby Sowery, Jake Dennis, Darren Leung
|Paradine Competition
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|3.966
|33
|93
|Bronze Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Jonathan Hui, Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever
|Ziggo Sport Tempesta
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4.106
|34
|74
|Bronze Cup
|Dustin Blattner, Zacharie Robichon, Conrad Laursen, Dennis Marschall
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4.150
|35
|99
|Silver Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Philippe Denes, Alberto Di Folco, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|4.188
|36
|26
|Silver Cup
|Lorenzo Donniacuo, Wyatt Brichacek, Ivan Klymenko, Lorens Lecertua
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|4.297
|37
|88
|Gold Cup
|Sebastian Øgaard, Leonardo Moncini, Rocco Mazzola, Riccardo Cazzaniga
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|4.420
|38
|777
|Gold Cup
|Al Faisal Al Zubair, Neil Verhagen, Ben Tuck, Jens Klingmann
|AlManar Racing by WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|4.476
|39
|25
|Bronze Cup
|Benjamin Ricci, Paul Evrard, Reece Gold, Gilles Magnus
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|4.605
|40
|5
|Gold Cup
|James Allen, Largim Ali, Michael Porter, Oliver Millroy
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|4.613
|41
|52
|Bronze Cup
|Louis Machiels, Marco Siebert, Jef Machiels, Tommaso Mosca
|AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4.682
|42
|12
|Bronze Cup
|Felipe Fernandez Laser, Christian Hook, David Perel, Davide Rigon
|Rinaldi Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4.738
|43
|992
|Silver Cup
|James Kellett, Charles Clark, Pedro Ebrahim, Maxime Oosten
|Paradine Competition
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|4.815
|44
|333
|Gold Cup
|Marzio Moretti, Robin Rogalski, John Paul Southern Jr, Maximilian Paul
|Paul Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|4.907
|45
|80
|Bronze Cup
|Riccardo Pera, Gabriel Rindone, Patrick Kolb, Ricardo Feller
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|4.979
|46
|54
|Silver Cup
|Jop Rappange, Federico Al Rifai, Sebastien Baud, Eshan Pieris
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|4.985
|47
|76
|Bronze Cup
|Ricky Collard, Bijoy Garg, Rob Collard, Adam Ali
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|4.99
|48
|65
|Silver Cup
|Salman Owega, Romain Andriolo, Finn Wiebelhaus, David Schumacher
|HRT Ford Performance
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5.091
|49
|188
|Bronze Cup
|Guilherme Oliveira, Shaun Balfe, Thomas Fleming, Jack Hawksworth
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|5.098
|50
|60
|Silver Cup
|Mattia Michelotto, Andrea Frassineti, Alessio Deledda, Michele Beretta
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|5.175
|51
|3
|Silver Cup
|Yannick Mettler, Anthony Bartone, Karol Basz, Tom Kalender
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|5.23
|52
|222
|Bronze Cup
|Parker Thompson, Charles Dawson, Kiern Jewiss, Lewis Williamson
|2 Seas Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|5.285
|53
|10
|Silver Cup
|Cesar Gazeau, Hugo Cook, Loris Cabirou, Aurelien Panis
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|5.316
|54
|24
|Silver Cup
|Matisse Lismont, Daniel Ali, Lorcan Hanafin, Olivier Hart
|Steller Motorsport
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R
|5.324
|55
|8
|Bronze Cup
|Nicolò Rosi, Daniele Di Amato, Niccolò Schirò, David Fumanelli
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5.370
|56
|6
|Silver Cup
|Tanart Sathienthirakul, Aaron Walker, Lin Hodenius, Colin Caresani
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|5.597
|57
|97
|Bronze Cup
|Antares Au, Martin Rump, Morris Schuring, Loek Hartog
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5.694
|58
|91
|Bronze Cup
|Ralf Bohn, Alfred Renauer, Robert Renauer, Axcil Jefferies
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5.722
|59
|15
|Bronze Cup
|Marcelo Jover Tomasoni, Federico Malvestiti, Felice Jelmini, Connor de Phillippi
|BMW Italia Ceccato Racing
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|5.764
|60
|30
|Silver Cup
|Gustav Bergström, Gilles Stadsbader, Pierre-Louis Chovet, Etienne Cheli
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|5.881
|61
|29
|Pro-AM Cup
|Noam Abramczyk, Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, Bo Yuan
|AV Racing by Car Collection Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|6.134
|62
|112
|Silver Cup
|Joshua Mason, Edgar Maloigne, Maxime Robin, Sai Sanjay
|CSA Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|6.843
|63
|100
|Pro-AM Cup
|Andrew Howard, Anthony McIntosh, Valentin Hasse-Clot, Ross Gunn
|Beechdean AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|6.997
|64
|27
|Bronze Cup
|Ibrahim Al-Abdulghani, Ghanim Salah Al-Maadheed, Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi, Julian Hanses
|QMMF by Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|7.093
|65
|70
|Pro-AM Cup
|Custodio Toledo, Blake McDonald, Riccardo Agostini, Matthew Bell
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7.472
|66
|19
|Silver Cup
|Dante Rappange, Ivan Ekelchik, Jiatong Liang, Baptiste Moulin
|GRT – Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|7.632
|67
|28
|Pro-AM Cup
|Xavier Knauf, Simon Balcaen, Gregory Servais, Steven Palette
|Haas RT
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|8.339
|68
|11
|Pro-AM Cup
|Frédéric Jousset, Bernardo Sousa, Sebastian Alvarez, Sergio Sette Camara
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|8.352
|69
|2
|Bronze Cup
|H.H. Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Jordan Love, Alexander Sims
|Johor Motorsports JMR
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R
|8.694
|70
|270
|Bronze Cup
|Alexandre Leroy, Rodrigo Almeida, Antoine Potty, Jessica Hawkins
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|8.829
|71
|4
|Pro-AM Cup
|George Kurtz, Ian James, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg
|CrowdStirke by SPS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|9.946
|72
|71
|Pro-AM Cup
|Louis Perez Companc, Stephane Lemeret, Mathias Perez Companc, Miguel Molina
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|14.447
|73
|611
|Gold Cup
|Tim Sandtler, Kazuto Kotaka, Yuichi Nakayama, Edoardo Liberati
|Ring Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|18.158
|74
|21
|Silver Cup
|Nicolas Baert, Xavier Maassen, Kobe Pauwels, Jamie Day
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|No time
|75
|81
|Bronze Cup
|Daan Arrow, Rinat Salikhov, Gabriele Piana, Marvin Dienst
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|No time
Discussion about this post