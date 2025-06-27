Four qualifying sessions determined the grid at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps where Campbell’s car wound up 11th in the 75-car field, 0.983s adrift of top spot.

Qualifying was hit by rain early and the #611 Nordique Racing Mercedes-AMG fell victim to the conditions coming out of Radillon.

Tim Sandtler nose-dived into the tyre barrier in Q1 and ended his team’s qualifying session early.

Sebastian Alvarez brought out the second red flag of qualifying in Q3 when he buried the #11 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage in the gravel at Blanchimont.

The #59 Garage 59 McLaren 720S driven by Joseph Loake, Marvin Kirchhofer, and Benjamin Goethe took provisional pole position on Thursday night local time.

“It’s a great, great feeling,” said Goethe.

“The car was really mega today. The other two boys did a great job in their sessions also.

“I was a bit nervous when the rain came in Q1 and then it was mixed conditions and we didn’t really know what was going to happen.

“It dried up for our sessions and I can’t thank the team enough. They did a really good job preparing the car.

“Let’s hope we can do it again tomorrow.”

Tom Sargent was the next-best Australian in 22nd with Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer in their #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche.

After Sargent came James Allen in 40th alongside Largin Ali, Michael Porter, and Ollie Milroy in the #5 Optimum Motorsport McLaren.

Jordan Love will have to fight from the rear of the field after the Johor Motorsports JMR Corvette Z06 GT3.R team only qualified 69th with Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, and Alexander Sims.

Max Verstappen’s team, led by Thierry Vermeulen, Chris Lulham, and Harry Kin,g qualified 14th with its Aston Martin Vantage.

The Verstappen.com car is carrying Red Bull colours and the famous Formula 1 driver’s name on the door.

Superpole will pit the top 20 cars against each other, with one driver per car qualifying. That session gets underway at 12:10am AEST on Saturday, June 28.

The 24 Hours of Spa gets underway at 12:30am AEST on Sunday, June 29.

Results: CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, Qualifying