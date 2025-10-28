Until now, the series has been run as part of an all-comers V8 series. However, with a 16-car grid for its 2025/26 season opener, the series can now stand on its own two feet.

The six-round series begins at Hampton Downs on October 31-November 2 as part of the NextGen NZ Championship program.

The New Zealand summer series is being promoted by Tony Quinn’s National Racing Group Promotions Limited for just the second year.

This season, MotorSport New Zealand gave the TA2 category championship status, and the first round has gathered a healthy competitor contingent.

Headlining the Hampton Downs entry list is Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia regular Clay Osborne.

V8 ute racing champion Peter Ward has entered, as has ex-drifter Daynom ‘Slim’ Templeman.

The series has also attracted one female driver, Brianna Hughes.

“This is a super exciting Championship built for the fans,” said TA2 category manager Gary Lathrope.

“TA2 brings back the sound, the speed, and the style of racing that people want to see.

“It’s been a long time in the making and we’re proud to be introducing it to New Zealand, and we can’t wait for the lights to go out at round one.”

The TA2 New Zealand Championship will have three races across the weekend, with coverage in Australia via Kayo Sports.

Entry List: TA2 New Zealand Championship, Hampton Downs